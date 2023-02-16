C3 AI Provides Mission-Critical AI Solutions for the United States Air Force Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, was awarded a contract in partnership with Intelligent Waves LLC to provide mission-critical AI applications for the U.S. Air Force Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program.

The Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program, run by the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron (59TES) at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, is focused on enabling the rapid delivery of software-defined warfighter capabilities. The program’s first focus is the F-35A, the U.S. Air Force’s latest fifth-generation fighter aircraft with enhanced sensor and data fusion capabilities that allow it to operate in advanced threat environments.

C3 AI is working with the 59TES to accelerate and scale the Crowd-Sourced Flight Data solution for combat F-35A aircraft through the rapid development and operational deployment of a roadmap of mission-critical AI applications. These applications, which work to complement existing data capture and compute investments, leverage the terabytes of high-fidelity data now recorded on both test and operational aircraft.

“We are honored to support such a vital program to strengthen our country’s warfighter capabilities,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “The traditional test paradigm for advanced weapons systems, such as the F-35, takes too long to keep pace with emerging threats. Enabling programs like the Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program to operate at the needed scale and velocity is how the United States can maintain a position of power on all battlefields.”

The program, including investments in data collection, compute, and networking, has already demonstrated the ability to minimize the risk to operational forces by discovering and resolving anomalies in fielded weapon systems before those systems are required in combat. The successes from the Crowd-Sourced Flight Data Program, funded by various stakeholders, including the Test Resource Management Center, will help accelerate the application to other advanced weapon systems, including the F-22, F-15E, and others.

The 59TES is responsible for the management of F-35, F-22, F-15, F-16, and A-10 weapon system testing, including tactics and software development and evaluations. The squadron also manages the Operational Test and Evaluation of weapons and support systems to improve current and future U.S. Air Force combat capabilities.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of large AI transformer models for the enterprise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005268r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005268/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.