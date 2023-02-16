DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that its Board of Directors authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the Company's common stock. The new program was approved as DHI's previous $15 million stock repurchase program, which was initially approved in February 2022, has substantially been utilized. Under the $15 million program, the company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares.

This new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024. Under the program, management has discretion in determining the conditions under which shares may be purchased from time to time, including block trades.

"DHI, its Board of Directors and our management team are committed to delivering value to our shareholders," said Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer of DHI Group, Inc. "The stock repurchase program reflects our confidence in the execution of our strategic priorities and the bright future of the business. We will continue to monitor the program in light of changes we see in the capital markets or the economy in general.”

Repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws in the open market, in privately negotiated transactions or through other means. The number, price, structure, and timing of the repurchases, if any, will be at our sole discretion and future repurchases will be evaluated by us depending on market conditions, liquidity needs, restrictions under the agreements governing our indebtedness, and other factors. The repurchase authorization does not oblige us to acquire any particular amount of our common stock. The Board of Directors may suspend, modify, or terminate the stock repurchase program at any time without prior notice.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005262/en/