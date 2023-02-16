Kelce Super Bowl Stadium Showdown Features E-Cite Motors' New EV Sportscar During the Game at State Farm Stadium

BOTHELL, WA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (

VAPR, Financial) announces that its EV-GT sportscar is featured in a special showdown depicting the competition between the Kelce Brothers.

Two E-Cite EV-GTs, (one red numbered 87 and one green numbered 62 both labeled Kelce) compete in one hot lap around the E-Cite SIM test track to see which one will edge out the other. The winner will be determined by the performance of the Kelce brothers in the football game itself, and will be revealed after the game has concluded.

A special preview is now available at www.ecitemotors.com.

The video presentation of the “Kelce Stadium Showdown” race will be available to attendees at and around the stadium on video screens, mobile, and other mediums during the game. The final will be viewable to the rest of the world following the game.

Jason and Travis Kelce will become the first brothers to compete against each other in a Superbowl. Jason, who is a center for the Eagles, wears the number 62, while brother Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs whose number is 87. Jason is a six-time Pro Bowler and has one Super Bowl ring with the Eagles (Super Bowl LII). Travis is an eight-time Pro Bowler who also has one Superbowl ring with the Chiefs, (Super Bowl LIV).

COO Gene Langmesser stated: “Having our affordable all electric sportscar the EV-GT seen by attendees of the Super Bowl in a such a fun manner honoring the Kelce brothers is very exciting. We will be watching not only the game but the Kelce brothers, as there will be only one winner.”

The experience was created in conjunction with E-Cite by ReelTime VR (

RLTR, Financial) utilizing E-Cite’s actual CAD Data and ReelTime’s state of the art imaging and 360 modeling capabilities.

Note* E-Cite’s vehicles are in no way categorized as "Kit Cars" as they are manufactured new vehicles.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors
www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com , and N2A Motors a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.


