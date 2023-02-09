DXV Partners with Christian Siriano to Debut Exclusive Bathroom Essentials During New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023

American Fashion Designer Christian Siriano's Latest Collaboration Was Motivated by His Recent Home Renovation with Products from DXV's Luxurious Belshire Collection

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury kitchen and bathroom brand, DXV, today announced its partnership with iconic American fashion designer, Christian Siriano. Inspired by DXV's Belshire Collection, Siriano designed a limited-edition luxury bathrobe and hand towel set that honors the opulence and glamour of the nostalgic 1920s Golden Era. In celebration of this partnership, Siriano's models will be wearing the bathrobes backstage at his hotly anticipated New York Fashion Week Fall-Winter 2023 (NYFW) show.

Siriano was first introduced to DXV when renovating the primary bathroom of his 279-year-old Easton Connecticut home. When incorporating the Belshire Collection, the iconic fashion designer was struck by the thoughtfully crafted and beautifully detailed products that matched the meticulous workmanship found around his historic home. When DXV approached Siriano to collaborate on a limited-edition luxury bathrobe and hand towel set, the designer drew inspiration from his newly installed Belshire Collection to capture the richness and timelessness of the 1920s Golden Era.

"It has been such a pleasure partnering with DXV, which I believe emphasizes the many parallels that can be drawn between fashion and home design as vehicles for self-expression," said Christian Siriano. "Personalizing clothing and accessories empowers people to reveal their authentic selves, which we also see play out when people curate their living spaces. As I was designing my own space in Easton, DXV's timeless Belshire bathroom collection inspired me to explore the boundaries of home and fashion to create luxurious, wearable art."

Originally built in the 18th century, Siriano's Easton Connecticut home underwent a luxurious refresh in 2022. When designing a spa-like retreat in the primary bathroom, Siriano sought sophisticated products to fill the space, including DXV's Belshire Shower System and Low-Spout Faucet with Cross Handles. These lean, elegant pieces are rich in character and boast faceted edges that pay homage to the Art Deco movement from which they were modeled. In addition, these pieces feature precision engineering that not only promotes excellent longevity but helps ensure superior performance. Drawing inspiration from this collection, Siriano's bathrobe and hand towels boast a beautiful golden trim and one-of-a-kind geometric debossed fabric detailing. These design elements capture the spirit of 1920s Art Deco design and act not only as super luxe bathroom staples, but as pieces of art.

"Our partnership with Christian demonstrates the many similarities between our seemingly disparate worlds of bathroom and kitchen design, and luxury fashion," said Jean-Jacques L'Henaff, Leader, LIXIL Global Design, Americas. "We're incredibly impressed by Christian's innate ability to capture and translate interior design concepts into such gorgeous bathroom accessories. We can't wait to showcase this exclusive collection at New York Fashion Week and celebrate the beauty of bridging two design worlds."

The exclusive DXV x Christian Siriano bathrobe and hand towel set will perfectly accessorize Belshire Suite displays in select DXV showrooms nationwide, and will be gifted and worn by each model at Christian Siriano's NYFW Fall/Winter 2023 show. Additionally, DXV will be hosting in-person events in top markets where the exclusive towels and robes will be gifted to customers while supplies last.

ABOUT DXV
DXV is a portfolio of luxury bath and kitchen products that reimagines the most influential design movements of the past 150 years: Classic (1890-1920), Golden Era (1920-1950), Modern (1950-1990), and Contemporary (1990-Present). The brand has been recognized with more than 15 product innovation and design awards in the past four years. DXV is part of LIXIL, a global leader in housing and building materials, products and services. Learn more at www.dxv.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest.  

ABOUT LIXIL
LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high-quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry-leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM, [as well as specialty brands such as DXV]. Approximately 55,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.lixil.com and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

SOURCE DXV

