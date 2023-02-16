Comcast is excited to announce two documentaries highlighting the stories of underrepresented entrepreneurs premiering during Black History Month. On February 16, the second season of the docuseries “%3Cb%3EFounding+in+Color%3C%2Fb%3E,”presented by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs, will be available for audiences nationwide on Peacock and Black+Experience+on+Xfinity. “The Road to RISE” will premiere on February 16. Both documentaries feature the stories of diverse founders from around the country at different stages – from startups to small businesses – discussing their personal journeys to becoming entrepreneurs and what it takes to succeed as a founder of color in America today. This is part of Comcast’s commitment to championing, advancing, and empowering diverse voices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005171/en/

(Photo: Comcast)

“At Comcast, we are committed to amplifying the voices of diverse founders – during Black History Month and throughout the year – through various avenues,” said Loren Hudson, Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast Cable. “We are proud of the work that our teams have done to produce both “Founding in Color”and “The Road to RISE.” We are excited to share these unique and important stories with viewers across the country and inspire the next wave of game-changing entrepreneurs.”

About “Founding in Color: Season Two”

Created by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs and REVOLT’s creative agency #000000, “Founding in Color” is a three-part series that dives into the entrepreneurial journeys of 11 Black and Latino founders. These entrepreneurs get candid about the challenges they face and how they’ve had to dig deep to navigate race, identity, and other complexities to survive as founders in America today.

Maisha Burt, WorkChew (Washington, DC)

Ofo Ezeugwu, WhoseYourLandlord (Philadelphia, PA and Brooklyn, NY)

Marcus Jimenez, Breefly (Denver, CO)

Maryann Kilgallon, Pink Lotus Technologies, Inc. (Orlando, FL)

Shontay Lundy, Black Girl Sunscreen (Los Angeles, CA)

Dustin D. McMahon, Local Sports Network (Houston, TX)

Folasadé Ogunmokun, Unskrypted (Washington, DC)

Lorel Scott, Startup Starter (Los Angeles, CA)

Rodney Williams, SoLo Funds (Los Angeles, CA)

Brandon Winfield, iAccess Innovations (Atlanta, GA)

Chris Witherspoon, PopViewers (New York, NY)

Season Two of “Founding in Color”was produced by Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs’ Aize Asowata, Senior Marketing Manager, and Jeanette Pierce, Senior Director of Marketing Communications; in addition to REVOLT’s Andre Woolery, Senior Vice President of Branded Content, and Bree Balogun, Vice President of Account Management.

About “The Road to RISE”

“The Road To RISE” is an inspiring documentary that follows the lives of four small business owners - all on a journey to achieve big dreams. From Chicago to Philly, we stop in four different cities to see how underrepresented entrepreneurs find success:

Brianna Hairlson, Bri’s Dance Place (Merrillville, IN)

Stefanie Sysounthone, Pinky Swear Studio (Chicago, IL)

Shawn Manley, Manley’s Notary Service (Detroit, MI)

Hector Nuñez, Wooder Ice (Philadelphia, PA)

Comcast NBCUniversal LIFT Labs brings startups and Comcast NBCUniversal together to share insights, test solutions, and develop strategic long-term partnerships. The team connects founders with leaders across Comcast NBCUniversal to explore and build next-generation technologies and products that impact our customers, employees, and communities.

In November 2020, Comcast launched Comcast RISE, a national effort to strengthen and empower local small businesses hardest hit by the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic — focusing initially on small business owners of color, recognizing that these entrepreneurs were among the hardest hit.

Through Comcast RISE, Comcast provided over $110 million in monetary, marketing, and technology grants to small businesses owned by people of color and women and met its goal of supporting 13,000 small businesses nationwide by the end of 2022.

For additional information on season two of “Founding in Color”and the founders featured, please visit www.foundingincolor.com. To watch season one or season two, simply say “Founding in Color” into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

For additional information and updates on Comcast RISE, please visit www.comcastrise.com. To watch the documentary, simply say “Comcast RISE” into the Xfinity Voice Remote.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005171/en/