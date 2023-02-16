Digital+Intelligence+Systems%2C+LLC+%28DISYS%29, a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, today announced a new partnership with Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes.

DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the Appian platform for workflow automation in its solutions for business process and systems improvement as well as its structured problem-solving techniques.

Mahfuz Ahmed, founder and CEO of DISYS, explained that more and more companies are facing workforce challenges, balancing remote IT teams, and needing to do more with less. Many clients are moving toward more automation to accelerate their digital journeys and Ahmed pointed out that this is where DISYS and its global platform of service and support capabilities can help.

“Our clients are looking for collaborative and innovative solutions that will help them address their current needs and prepare them for the future,” said Ahmed. “This partnership with Appian is part of our strategy to evolve to support the changing needs of modern businesses and to work with our clients to deliver solutions that will help them to not only survive, but to also thrive in today’s complicated business environment.”

Naman Kher, Director of Digital Transformation at D2M agrees. “In several of the digital transformation engagements we are spearheading, our key clients are shifting to low-code platforms for their new digital applications, so we needed a premier partner like Appian to develop and deliver the best solutions,” said Kher. “This collaboration strengthens our solutions and allows our clients to discover, design, and automate critical processes that enable them to simplify complex workflows, increase speed-to-market, and reduce maintenance costs.”

The Appian platform combines workflow, automation, process mining, and a unique data fabric in a unified low-code platform. The unification of these key capabilities makes Appian customers more agile and effective in customer experience, operational excellence, and governance, risk, and compliance.

Marc Wilson, Chief Partner Officer at Appian, details how this partnership can benefit clients. “DISYS’ workforce solutions already address the shortage of highly-skilled IT workers. Appian’s platform allows even non-technical professionals to develop workflows 10 times faster with visual design tools that empower business and IT collaboration, integrate with legacy systems, and are scalable and secure,” he continued. “It is a great addition to DISYS’ portfolio and a great combination for our clients.”

Kher added that they have already seen impressive results with clients. “We’ve already seen the benefits for the Application Development Services that DISYS is providing to the largest mortgage loan servicers built on the Appian Platform,” he said. “We look forward to expanding our clients’ use of this innovative technology.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global IT and workforce solutions firm with a portfolio that includes Signature Consultants and D2M and more than 70 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. Offering customized, outcome-driven solutions from IT staffing to direct placement services to managed solutions and consulting, DISYS annually deploys thousands of consultants to innovate, deploy, manage, and support their clients’ technology needs. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About D2M

For more than 25 years, D2M, as part of DISYS, has delivered measurable results for its enterprise and quasi-government clients by building custom implementations to meet clients’ individual IT needs. In conjunction with product innovators and thought leaders, D2M continues to surpass the boundaries of technology and objective-based innovation. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com.

