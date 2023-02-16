DISYS Partners with Appian to Accelerate Clients' Digital Transformations

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Digital+Intelligence+Systems%2C+LLC+%28DISYS%29, a global firm specializing in IT and workforce solutions, today announced a new partnership with Appian (Nasdaq: APPN), a low-code and process automation leader. The agreement will support the digital transformation of both companies’ clients to improve performance across critical business processes.

DISYS’ managed services division, D2M, will leverage the Appian platform for workflow automation in its solutions for business process and systems improvement as well as its structured problem-solving techniques.

Mahfuz Ahmed, founder and CEO of DISYS, explained that more and more companies are facing workforce challenges, balancing remote IT teams, and needing to do more with less. Many clients are moving toward more automation to accelerate their digital journeys and Ahmed pointed out that this is where DISYS and its global platform of service and support capabilities can help.

“Our clients are looking for collaborative and innovative solutions that will help them address their current needs and prepare them for the future,” said Ahmed. “This partnership with Appian is part of our strategy to evolve to support the changing needs of modern businesses and to work with our clients to deliver solutions that will help them to not only survive, but to also thrive in today’s complicated business environment.”

Naman Kher, Director of Digital Transformation at D2M agrees. “In several of the digital transformation engagements we are spearheading, our key clients are shifting to low-code platforms for their new digital applications, so we needed a premier partner like Appian to develop and deliver the best solutions,” said Kher. “This collaboration strengthens our solutions and allows our clients to discover, design, and automate critical processes that enable them to simplify complex workflows, increase speed-to-market, and reduce maintenance costs.”

The Appian platform combines workflow, automation, process mining, and a unique data fabric in a unified low-code platform. The unification of these key capabilities makes Appian customers more agile and effective in customer experience, operational excellence, and governance, risk, and compliance.

Marc Wilson, Chief Partner Officer at Appian, details how this partnership can benefit clients. “DISYS’ workforce solutions already address the shortage of highly-skilled IT workers. Appian’s platform allows even non-technical professionals to develop workflows 10 times faster with visual design tools that empower business and IT collaboration, integrate with legacy systems, and are scalable and secure,” he continued. “It is a great addition to DISYS’ portfolio and a great combination for our clients.”

Kher added that they have already seen impressive results with clients. “We’ve already seen the benefits for the Application Development Services that DISYS is providing to the largest mortgage loan servicers built on the Appian Platform,” he said. “We look forward to expanding our clients’ use of this innovative technology.”

About Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS)

Digital Intelligence Systems, LLC (DISYS) is a global IT and workforce solutions firm with a portfolio that includes Signature Consultants and D2M and more than 70 offices worldwide. DISYS’ vision is to be a global business partner, delivering the highest quality and most consistent services at the best value to clients worldwide. Offering customized, outcome-driven solutions from IT staffing to direct placement services to managed solutions and consulting, DISYS annually deploys thousands of consultants to innovate, deploy, manage, and support their clients’ technology needs. For more information about DISYS, visit www.disys.com.

About D2M

For more than 25 years, D2M, as part of DISYS, has delivered measurable results for its enterprise and quasi-government clients by building custom implementations to meet clients’ individual IT needs. In conjunction with product innovators and thought leaders, D2M continues to surpass the boundaries of technology and objective-based innovation. For more information about D2M, visit www.d2mservices.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005255r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005255/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.