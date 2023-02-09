PHARMANUTRA S.P.A PARTNERS WITH FERRARI-AF CORSE TO FACE THE CHALLENGES OF THE NEW LE MANS HYPERCAR 499P

PISA, Italy, Feb. 9, 2023

PISA, Italy, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaNutra S.p.A. (MTA: PHN), a company specialised in mineral and iron-based nutritional supplements and medical devices for muscles and joints, is ready to face the great challenge of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) alongside Team Ferrari-AF Corse, which will be competing with two official Ferrari 499P prototypes.

PharmaNutra_SpA_Logo.jpg

Under the agreement, the Cetilar® brand, a line of products containing Cetylated Fatty Acids for healthy muscles and joints, available as Cream, Patch, Tape and now also Oro, will feature on the two new Le Mans Hypercar category cars, which will make their début at Sebring, Florida (USA), in March, for the first race of the World Endurance Championship. Cetilar® will also appear on the suits of the six official Ferrari drivers at the wheel of the two Prancing Horse Hypercars.

"This partnership will not merely consist in the presence of our Cetilar® brand on the magnificent Ferrari 499P and on the drivers' suits, but also in a close medical and scientific partnership with Med-Ex, the sector leader that has worked with Ferrari for many years" stated Roberto Lacorte, Deputy Chairman of the Company, who plays a hands-on role in racing activities as a driver in the all-Italian Cetilar Racing team, which is competing in the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship with a Ferrari 296 GT3 under the technical management of AF Corse.

As the official Medical Partner of Ferrari Competizioni GT, Med-Ex will attend to the physical preparation and all aspects of the health of the Prancing Horse's official drivers participating in the FIA WEC behind the wheel of the 499P, and the rest of the team, using Cetilar® products, in the run-up to the launch of the new sports nutrition line, and the other nutritional supplements in which Sucrosomial® Technology ensures better tolerability and outstanding absorption levels.

"The ideal bond between Cetilar® and the project involving Ferrari-AF Corse's team with the 499P is, in many ways, almost natural. Cetilar® is a market-leading product developed by PharmaNutra, a symbol of Italian excellence in the pharma and healthcare field, and the same excellence inspires the partnership between Ferrari and our team in the Le Mans Hypercar project", explained Amato Ferrari, founder and Team Principal of AF Corse.

