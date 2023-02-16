SolarEdge and Freedom Forever Announce Multi-Year Agreement that Includes PV and Battery Storage Systems

SolarEdge+Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that it entered into a multi-year agreement with Freedom Forever, a leading U.S. residential solar installer, for the supply of residential smart energy products and solutions.

The SolarEdge Home Battery will be part of the residential smart energy solution now offered to Freedom Forever customers (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of the multi-year agreement between the companies, Freedom Forever will offer its customers the SolarEdge Home Smart Energy Ecosystem, including the SolarEdge Home Hub Inverter, SolarEdge Power Optimizers, SolarEdge Home Battery, Backup Interface, Smart Energy Devices such as the SolarEdge EV Charger and Load Controllers.

Brett Bouchy, CEO of Freedom Forever, said: “As the nation’s largest residential installer, it is imperative that we align with world-class organizations like SolarEdge as we embark on our goal to become the first company to install a gigawatt of residential solar in a 12-month period.”

“Electricity costs, recent weather events, and new regulations, like the California’s Net Energy Metering 3.0, are bringing solar and battery solutions to the forefront”, said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. “We are proud to enter this strategic cooperation with Freedom Forever to provide smarter, more efficient, and more powerful solar and battery solutions to homes across the United States.”

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, electric vehicle powertrains, and grid services solutions. Visit us at: solaredge.com

About Freedom Forever

Freedom Forever and its family of companies focuses on residential solar installations that deliver best-in-class Engineering, Procurement, and Construction for its dealer network. Since 2011, Freedom Forever has enabled its dealer network to succeed with a premium offering and aggressive pricing flexibility. Freedom Forever's 25-year production guarantee provides the ultimate peace-of-mind for homeowners reluctant to make a big investment when purchasing their solar systems. With Freedom Forever, homeowners know what they're getting every time. For more information, please visithttps%3A%2F%2Ffreedomforever.com.

