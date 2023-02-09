edX Announces Contract with UC Davis to Launch New Online Master of Management

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 9, 2023

New graduate program designed to expand access to one of the nation's top business schools for recent college graduates in California and around the world

LANHAM, Md., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), and the University of California, Davis, today announced a contract to launch a new online Master of Management program for those who just recently graduated from college to immediately accelerate their professional careers. The program – which would be the first of its kind in the UC system – is designed to be shorter and priced less than a typical MBA program, and would open doors to an accessible, high-quality graduate business education to students who've recently finished an undergraduate degree.

The new graduate degree offering, to be developed under edX's flexible degree model, will build upon the existing edX and UC Davis partnership, which includes [email protected], a top-ranked online MBA program, as well as executive education courses, tech boot camps, and recently announced professional certificate programs. Since the edX and UC Davis partnership began in 2017, over 2,300 learners have been welcomed into these innovative online programs.

"UC Davis and edX have long shared the goal of making high-quality education more accessible to learners around the world, which is why we worked together to enable those in the earliest stages of their careers to learn from the foremost business management experts," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX, a 2U company. "Students graduating from this program will be prepared with a unique set of skills to help them make an immediate impact in the world."

Many recent college graduates want to jumpstart in their careers by learning critical management skills, but don't yet have the necessary professional background to qualify for an MBA program. In fact, 49% of undergraduates believe they were unprepared for jobs after leaving college, according to a 2022 survey. The new UC Davis online Master of Management on edX is designed to give new professionals the skills they need to excel in the professional world in a condensed format, allowing them to quickly take the knowledge gained and apply it to a job in the private sector.

The program is pending review and approval from university and accreditation organizations.

About edX
edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects over 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

Media Contacts:
2U/edX: [email protected]

edX_logo_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY09610&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edx-announces-contract-with-uc-davis-to-launch-new-online-master-of-management-301742864.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY09610&Transmission_Id=202302090900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY09610&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.