PRUDENTIAL PLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Prudential plc is a financial services and asset management company that is headquartered in London. The company can trace its history back to 1848 when the Prudential Mutual Assurance Investment and Loan Association was founded. The company would first provide loans to professionals and workers, selling industrial branch insurance policies in 1854. The company would grow and change its name to Prudential Assurance Company in 1867 and convert to a limited company in 1881. By 1898, the company would become the loading life insurance company in the UK with £30 in total accumulated funds. The company began focusing on overseas expansion soon after, opening its first life branch in India in 1923 and becoming listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1924. Prudential Assurance Company would also focus on acquisitions to help facilitate its growth including Vanbrugh Life, M&G Reinsurance, and the Jackson National Life Insurance Company to establish its presence in the United States, creating Prudential Corporation plc in 1978 in order to enable flexible management over these newly acquired units. The company would see the high potential for growth in Asia in the 1990s and focus its expansion, creating Prudential Corporation Asia in 1994. In Europe, the company continued to acquire companies including M&G and Scottish Amicable in the UK. The company would change its name its current Prudential plc, becoming listed under that name on the New York Stock Exchange in 2000 and the Hong Kong and Singapore stock exchanges in 2010. Prudential plc currently has over 24 million customers located around the globe, employing over 23 thousand employees. It has almost half a billion British pounds in total assets under management, focusing on the significant protection gap and investment needs of the Asian middle class, the baby boomers in the US going into retirement, and the savings gap and returns and income needs of the retiring populating in the UK as its long term opportunities. Some of its available mutual funds include the PruFund Protected Cautious Fund and Growth & Income Fund, with many other families of funds available through its subsidiaries.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 876 stocks valued at a total of $7.97Bil. The top holdings were VCSH(28.29%), SPYD(5.07%), and VCIT(4.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRUDENTIAL PLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, PRUDENTIAL PLC bought 22,328,032 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 29,492,155. The trade had a 26.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.76000000000001.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $75.95 per share and a market cap of $41.06Bil. The stock has returned -2.87% over the past year.

PRUDENTIAL PLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LQD by 3,622,200 shares. The trade had a 7.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.24.

On 02/09/2023, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $109.49 per share and a market cap of $39.15Bil. The stock has returned -9.92% over the past year.

PRUDENTIAL PLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLI by 2,156,074 shares. The trade had a 3.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.69.

On 02/09/2023, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $102.7 per share and a market cap of $14.40Bil. The stock has returned 1.66% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

PRUDENTIAL PLC reduced their investment in ARCA:JETS by 7,480,562 shares. The trade had a 2.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $17.39.

On 02/09/2023, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF traded for a price of $20.545 per share and a market cap of $2.17Bil. The stock has returned -11.13% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a price-book ratio of 1.89.

PRUDENTIAL PLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLU by 1,280,929 shares. The trade had a 1.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.86.

On 02/09/2023, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF traded for a price of $67.14 per share and a market cap of $15.40Bil. The stock has returned 0.37% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

