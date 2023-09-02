Spinnaker Capital LTD recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $13.00Mil. The top holdings were ITQ(58.08%), URNM(41.90%), and ITQRW(0.02%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spinnaker Capital LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 531,000-share investment in NYSE:PBR. Previously, the stock had a 31% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.4 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $11.17 per share and a market cap of $69.62Bil. The stock has returned 31.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 2.15, a price-book ratio of 1.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.76 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Spinnaker Capital LTD bought 10,000 shares of ARCA:URNM for a total holding of 86,000. The trade had a 5.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.48999999999999.

On 02/09/2023, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF traded for a price of $36.1141 per share and a market cap of $958.29Mil. The stock has returned 2.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a price-book ratio of 2.39.

The guru sold out of their 49,000-share investment in NAS:EMB. Previously, the stock had a 24.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $108.44 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF traded for a price of $87.125 per share and a market cap of $17.66Bil. The stock has returned -12.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 105,000-share investment in ARCA:EWZ. Previously, the stock had a 15.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.3 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $28.075 per share and a market cap of $4.71Bil. The stock has returned -2.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

The guru sold out of their 488,600-share investment in NYSE:VALE. Previously, the stock had a 29.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.65 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Vale SA traded for a price of $16.87 per share and a market cap of $78.63Bil. The stock has returned 4.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vale SA has a price-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-book ratio of 2.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.35 and a price-sales ratio of 1.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

