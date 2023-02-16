L3Harris Releases Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Annual Report for 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) released today its third Diversity%2C+Equity+and+Inclusion+Annual+Report, highlighting continued progress toward the company’s two major goals of developing a workforce that is half women and more than one third people of color, reflective of the communities where it operates.

The company uses the report as a yearly benchmark that measures diversity, equity and inclusivity. In 2022, L3Harris scored 100% on both the Disability Equality Index and the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index used to measure Fortune 1000 companies.

“Being the Trusted Disruptor starts with our people – brilliant innovators who bring unique backgrounds and experiences to the table,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3Harris CEO and Chair. “We are steadfast in our commitment to advancing our DE&I goals providing an open, diverse and inclusive workplace that stimulates innovation.”

The 2022 report noted increases in the company in both women and people of color among executives, new hires and new college graduates. Also highlighted in the report: the company’s employee resource groups are comprised of 18,000 total members; its employees registered more than 120,000 volunteer hours; and L3Harris achieved its first-ever Military Friendly Bronze designation.

“Our employee resource groups grew by nearly 3,000 members and we held our first-ever inclusion conference,” said Kirsten Wilkers, Vice President, Talent and Inclusion, L3Harris. “I’m proud of our progress over the last three years and look forward to building on it as we grow in 2023.”

Beyond its employees, L3Harris commits to diversity in its business practices with the L3Harris+Supplier+Diversity+Program. The program ensures small businesses have a fair opportunity to partner with the company, working with more than 550 women-owned small businesses, over 300 veteran-owned small businesses and more than 140 disadvantaged small businesses to date.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris+Technologies is a Trusted Disruptor for the global aerospace and defense industry. With customers’ mission-critical needs always in mind, our 46,000 employees deliver end-to-end technology solutions connecting the space, air, land, sea and cyber domains.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005487r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005487/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.