GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 157 stocks valued at a total of $333.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(30.74%), VGSH(5.15%), and VCSH(3.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 41,158-share investment in ARCA:IWB. Previously, the stock had a 2.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $218.33 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, iShares Russell 1000 ETF traded for a price of $228.01 per share and a market cap of $29.05Bil. The stock has returned -8.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a price-book ratio of 3.66.

During the quarter, GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ bought 17,975 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 275,352. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 02/09/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.75 per share and a market cap of $382.96Bil. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ bought 101,148 shares of NAS:VGSH for a total holding of 164,471. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.32.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.935 per share and a market cap of $19.17Bil. The stock has returned -2.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 35,485-share investment in ARCA:BLV. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $78.29000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.76000000000001 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned -16.83% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

GOULD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC /CA/ reduced their investment in NAS:VTIP by 51,554 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 02/09/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities traded for a price of $47.065 per share and a market cap of $15.52Bil. The stock has returned -0.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

