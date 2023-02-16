Consolidated Communications Recognized as U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher for Second Consecutive Year

2 minutes ago
Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced it has been named a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher for the second year in a row.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from Gallagher as a top employer for the second year in a row,” said Vivian Schott, vice president of Human Resources for Consolidated. “From building out our fiber network, to providing an industry-leading customer experience, our employees do amazing work every day. We aim to engage and inspire our employees to do great things. We are very proud of the significant impact our employees make to improve the lives of our customers, building stronger communities, as we create a better future with gigabit fiber broadband.”

Consolidated was recognized for its comprehensive framework for strategically investing in benefits, compensation and employee communication to support the health, financial security and career growth of its employees at a sustainable cost structure. Designations like Gallagher’s Best-in-Class Employer help current and potential employees understand and appreciate an organization’s workplace culture and people strategy; important differentiators as employers compete for talent in a tight labor market.

As an employer, Consolidated strives to foster a highly collaborative culture that leverages the strength of its diverse workforce. Relying on the expertise of highly skilled teams, Consolidated is a leader in connecting businesses and consumers with advanced, integrated communications solutions. Consolidated+is+currently+hiring+across+its+20-plus+state+service+area in positions ranging from customer service, sales and field techs, to network engineers and project managers.

A U.S. Best-in-Class Employer, Consolidated was assigned points based on its relative performance in:

  • Planning horizons for the benefits and compensation strategies
  • Extent of their wellbeing strategy
  • Turnover rate for full-time equivalents (FTEs)
  • Completion of a workforce engagement survey
  • Use of an HR technology strategy and its level of sophistication
  • Difference in healthcare costs over the prior year
  • Use of a communication strategy

“Consolidated was recognized as a U.S. Best-in-Class Employer because of how they approach organizational priorities with a long-term outlook; provide high-quality, high-value benefits; and build and solidify a strong organizational culture through their communications,” said William F. Ziebell, CEO of Gallagher's Benefits & HR Consulting Division. “In doing so, Consolidated invests in the whole employee by providing distinct and relevant wellbeing resources that will attract and retain talent.”

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated+Communications+Holdings%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the most reliable fiber communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 57,500 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social+media.

