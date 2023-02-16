Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial) was named a top company on Newsweek’s inaugural “America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” list for successfully cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace for team members. HGV is the only vacation ownership company on the list and earned the highest-possible, five-star score.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005836/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Fostering a welcoming and diverse workplace is essential for strong, innovative and creative teams, but at Hilton Grand Vacations, it’s also a vital part of our ‘Putting People First’ mission,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our commitment to a positive culture that nurtures talent across a variety of worldviews. We believe that a vibrant and dynamic workplace made up of people from different backgrounds is why we’re a great place to work, and we’ll continue encouraging all of our colleagues to be their true and most authentic selves.”

With a dedicated and highly engaged global workforce nearly 15,000 strong, HGV is committed to ensuring its team member population embraces different backgrounds and viewpoints. To further its principle of belonging, the company has 12 employee-led Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs), focusing on the following communities: African American, Asia-Pacific Islander, Hispanic Latino, LGBTQ+, Military, Women, Multi-Cultural, Diverse Abilities, Working Parents, Environmental, Young Professionals and Wisdom.

HGV is proud to offer over 1,000 training and development courses on subjects such as culture, professional growth, diversity and inclusion, and more to enhance awareness and promote meaningful career growth opportunities. In addition, the company regularly seeks feedback through discussions with TMRGs, as well as team member check-ins and an annual engagement survey, to assess team member experiences.

Diversity within leadership and opportunities for upward mobility is one of HGV’s top priorities to stay accountable for the composition of its management and various departments. Nearly 50% of the company’s senior vice presidents and above are women or identify as a member of a racial or ethnic minority group.

Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights compiled the “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity” list based on a review of public data, interviews with human resource professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Participants responded to a series of questions about corporate culture, working environment and more, and the survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews.

The full list of Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity” wasfeatured in the magazine’s Jan. 27 print issue and is currently available at newsweek.com%2Frankings.

To explore available openings at HGV, visit careers.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. ( NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit corporate.hgv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005836/en/