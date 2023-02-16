Hilton Grand Vacations Named One of "America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity" by Newsweek

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) was named a top company on Newsweek’s inaugural “America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity” list for successfully cultivating an inclusive and diverse workplace for team members. HGV is the only vacation ownership company on the list and earned the highest-possible, five-star score.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005836/en/

Americas_Greatest_Workplaces_2023_DIVERSITY_Horizontal.jpg

(Graphic: Business Wire)

“Fostering a welcoming and diverse workplace is essential for strong, innovative and creative teams, but at Hilton Grand Vacations, it’s also a vital part of our ‘Putting People First’ mission,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO at Hilton Grand Vacations. “We’re honored to be recognized by Newsweek for our commitment to a positive culture that nurtures talent across a variety of worldviews. We believe that a vibrant and dynamic workplace made up of people from different backgrounds is why we’re a great place to work, and we’ll continue encouraging all of our colleagues to be their true and most authentic selves.”

With a dedicated and highly engaged global workforce nearly 15,000 strong, HGV is committed to ensuring its team member population embraces different backgrounds and viewpoints. To further its principle of belonging, the company has 12 employee-led Team Member Resource Groups (TMRGs), focusing on the following communities: African American, Asia-Pacific Islander, Hispanic Latino, LGBTQ+, Military, Women, Multi-Cultural, Diverse Abilities, Working Parents, Environmental, Young Professionals and Wisdom.

HGV is proud to offer over 1,000 training and development courses on subjects such as culture, professional growth, diversity and inclusion, and more to enhance awareness and promote meaningful career growth opportunities. In addition, the company regularly seeks feedback through discussions with TMRGs, as well as team member check-ins and an annual engagement survey, to assess team member experiences.

Diversity within leadership and opportunities for upward mobility is one of HGV’s top priorities to stay accountable for the composition of its management and various departments. Nearly 50% of the company’s senior vice presidents and above are women or identify as a member of a racial or ethnic minority group.

Newsweek and market data research firm Plant-A Insights compiled the “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity” list based on a review of public data, interviews with human resource professionals and an anonymous online survey of a diverse pool of employees at companies with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. Participants responded to a series of questions about corporate culture, working environment and more, and the survey yielded more than 350,000 company reviews.

The full list of Newsweek’s “America’s Greatest Workplaces 2023 for Diversity” wasfeatured in the magazine’s Jan. 27 print issue and is currently available at newsweek.com%2Frankings.

To explore available openings at HGV, visit careers.hgv.com.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service, and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. Membership with the Company provides best-in-class programs, exclusive services and maximum flexibility for our Members around the world. For more information, visit corporate.hgv.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230208005836r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230208005836/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.