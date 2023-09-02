Kiltearn Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $1.36Bil. The top holdings were AMG(9.85%), UNFI(6.10%), and XOM(5.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kiltearn Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 2,092,777-share investment in NYSE:IVZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.86 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Invesco Ltd traded for a price of $19.08 per share and a market cap of $8.68Bil. The stock has returned -16.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-book ratio of 0.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought 262,200 shares of NYSE:LYB for a total holding of 837,400. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $84.48.

On 02/09/2023, LyondellBasell Industries NV traded for a price of $100.01 per share and a market cap of $32.57Bil. The stock has returned 2.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LyondellBasell Industries NV has a price-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-book ratio of 2.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Kiltearn Partners LLP reduced their investment in NYSE:SLB by 580,300 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.26.

On 02/09/2023, SLB traded for a price of $54.16 per share and a market cap of $76.92Bil. The stock has returned 39.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SLB has a price-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought 124,600 shares of NAS:CHKP for a total holding of 345,300. The trade had a 0.8100000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.99.

On 02/09/2023, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $129.11 per share and a market cap of $16.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-book ratio of 5.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.75 and a price-sales ratio of 7.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Kiltearn Partners LLP bought 747,200 shares of NYSE:VNT for a total holding of 2,731,700. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.29.

On 02/09/2023, Vontier Corp traded for a price of $23.45 per share and a market cap of $3.70Bil. The stock has returned -14.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vontier Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-book ratio of 7.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

