STAGWELL (STGW) GLOBAL OMNICHANNEL MEDIA AGENCY ASSEMBLY IS NAMED U.S. MEDIA AGENCY OF RECORD FOR T. ROWE PRICE

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023

Assembly will partner with T. Rowe Price to deliver a refreshed brand and an enhanced connected customer experience.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global omnichannel media agency Assembly has been named the Media Agency of Record for leading global investment management firm, T. Rowe Price. Assembly will lead T. Rowe Price's omnichannel media program across the U.S., with a focus on driving value across their full product set to both new and existing customers and delivering an overall more integrated customer experience.

T. Rowe Price has long prided itself on thinking and being client-first in all of its activities. As a reflection of its longstanding fiduciary culture, T. Rowe Price was honored with the 2020 U.S. Morningstar Exemplary Stewardship award, given by the investment research firm Morningstar. In its agency search, T. Rowe Price sought an agency partner that could deliver a full-service solution, powered by innovative strategic media planning and market-leading data and technology capabilities.

"As the media landscape has evolved, our own media programs have become far more complex, driving the need to develop a more tailored roadmap to ensure we're being thoughtful, impactful, and future-ready," said Theresa McLaughlin, T. Rowe Price Head of Global Marketing. "Through their detailed and integrated approach, Assembly has shown it can help us effectively navigate this complexity and elevate our brand engage with our customers across in new and creative ways."

Assembly North America President, Valerie Davis, added, "We're extremely proud to partner with T. Rowe Price to help them better connect with consumers through a methodology that balances brand building and media performance – both aimed to help their business grow. We're excited to work together on a more nuanced audience approach, as well bring some of our best-in-class technology to strengthen T. Rowe Price's media program and help them to be more future-proofed."

Assembly's appointment is effective January 2023. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ABOUT ASSEMBLY
Assembly is the modern global omnichannel media agency, bringing data, talent, and technology together to find the change that fuels growth for the best brands on the planet. Our approach connects big, bold brand stories with integrated, global media capabilities that deliver performance and drive large-scale business growth. Our work is powered by our proprietary, in-house technology solution, STAGE, and led by our global talent base of over 1,600 people around the world. We're purpose-driven at our core and pioneers in social and environmental impact in the agency world. Assembly is a proud member of Stagwell, the challenger network built to transform marketing. Visit www.assemblyglobal.com for more information.

Media Relations Contact:
Logan Bucks
[email protected]

Additional Disclosure
©2023 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete, or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or loses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Assembly_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY10053&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stagwell-stgw-global-omnichannel-media-agency-assembly-is-named-us-media-agency-of-record-for-t-rowe-price-301743079.html

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY10053&Transmission_Id=202302091000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY10053&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.