ARGA Investment Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 121 stocks valued at a total of $2.34Bil. The top holdings were BIDU(16.67%), MLCO(14.04%), and PBR(8.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARGA Investment Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 2,040,731 shares in NYSE:TSM, giving the stock a 6.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.34 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $97.73 per share and a market cap of $506.83Bil. The stock has returned -20.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-book ratio of 4.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.58 and a price-sales ratio of 6.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

ARGA Investment Management, LP reduced their investment in NAS:TCOM by 1,784,236 shares. The trade had a 2.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.73.

On 02/09/2023, Trip.com Group Ltd traded for a price of $37.895 per share and a market cap of $24.32Bil. The stock has returned 27.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trip.com Group Ltd has a price-book ratio of 1.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 226.81 and a price-sales ratio of 8.30.

ARGA Investment Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:FTI by 5,293,962 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.19.

On 02/09/2023, TechnipFMC PLC traded for a price of $13.855 per share and a market cap of $6.19Bil. The stock has returned 104.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, TechnipFMC PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, ARGA Investment Management, LP bought 517,230 shares of NYSE:BABA for a total holding of 1,740,690. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.84999999999999.

On 02/09/2023, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $108.81 per share and a market cap of $288.08Bil. The stock has returned -14.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 282.62, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 20.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.37, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

ARGA Investment Management, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:CPRI by 844,652 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.52.

On 02/09/2023, Capri Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $50.885 per share and a market cap of $6.38Bil. The stock has returned -27.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Capri Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 8.96, a price-book ratio of 3.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.85 and a price-sales ratio of 1.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

