CITIGROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5549 stocks valued at a total of $125.24Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(1.79%), MSFT(1.49%), and SPY(0.84%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CITIGROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

CITIGROUP INC reduced their investment in ARCA:SPY by 5,823,495 shares. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $395.76.

On 02/09/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.75 per share and a market cap of $382.96Bil. The stock has returned -8.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 3.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.85.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, CITIGROUP INC bought 2,768,791 shares of NYSE:LOW for a total holding of 4,096,435. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.76.

On 02/09/2023, Lowe's Companies Inc traded for a price of $213.61 per share and a market cap of $129.17Bil. The stock has returned -6.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lowe's Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.25 and a price-sales ratio of 1.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, CITIGROUP INC bought 1,494,495 shares of ARCA:IJH for a total holding of 1,576,999. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $240.38.

On 02/09/2023, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $266.6 per share and a market cap of $70.37Bil. The stock has returned -0.14% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a price-book ratio of 2.35.

During the quarter, CITIGROUP INC bought 3,969,175 shares of ARCA:XLI for a total holding of 6,872,963. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $91.69.

On 02/09/2023, Industrial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $102.7 per share and a market cap of $14.40Bil. The stock has returned 1.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Industrial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a price-book ratio of 4.55.

CITIGROUP INC reduced their investment in ARCA:EEM by 7,251,958 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.02.

On 02/09/2023, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $40.77 per share and a market cap of $26.00Bil. The stock has returned -16.12% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

