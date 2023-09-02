BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $646.00Mil. The top holdings were TIP(11.49%), IGV(6.65%), and LQD(5.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 137,800 shares in NYSE:CCI, giving the stock a 4.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $171.14 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Crown Castle Inc traded for a price of $143.35 per share and a market cap of $62.08Bil. The stock has returned -17.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Crown Castle Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-book ratio of 8.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.10 and a price-sales ratio of 8.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. reduced their investment in ARCA:FXI by 480,000 shares. The trade had a 3.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.95.

On 02/09/2023, iShares China Large-Cap ETF traded for a price of $31.05 per share and a market cap of $6.07Bil. The stock has returned -17.84% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.17.

During the quarter, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought 66,890 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 132,549. The trade had a 3.75% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $264.05.

On 02/09/2023, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $270.21 per share and a market cap of $2,011.39Bil. The stock has returned -12.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-book ratio of 10.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 4,090,900 shares in NYSE:BBD, giving the stock a 3.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.53 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Bank Bradesco SA traded for a price of $2.68 per share and a market cap of $28.52Bil. The stock has returned -19.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank Bradesco SA has a price-earnings ratio of 5.94, a price-book ratio of 0.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 46,330 shares in NAS:QQQ, giving the stock a 2.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $301.34 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $306.855 per share and a market cap of $162.03Bil. The stock has returned -15.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 26.11 and a price-book ratio of 6.03.

