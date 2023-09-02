HighTower Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

200 W. MADISON ST. CHICAGO, IL 60606

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3311 stocks valued at a total of $43.68Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.48%), MSFT(2.65%), and BRK.A(2.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HighTower Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

HighTower Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CMCSA by 2,068,124 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.39.

On 02/09/2023, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $38.88 per share and a market cap of $163.92Bil. The stock has returned -19.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-book ratio of 2.03, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 17.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.41.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HighTower Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 478,142 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.81.

On 02/09/2023, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $174.29 per share and a market cap of $55.46Bil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 442,494 shares in NYSE:TGT, giving the stock a 0.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $160.1 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Target Corp traded for a price of $173.255 per share and a market cap of $79.75Bil. The stock has returned -18.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Target Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-book ratio of 7.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.88 and a price-sales ratio of 0.75.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

HighTower Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:BIL by 649,941 shares. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.98.

On 02/09/2023, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.51000000000001 per share and a market cap of $24.18Bil. The stock has returned 1.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, HighTower Advisors, LLC bought 422,722 shares of NAS:TMUS for a total holding of 597,830. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.43.

On 02/09/2023, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $143.95 per share and a market cap of $177.63Bil. The stock has returned 12.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.88, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 2.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.