Hyundai Palisade Named Family Vehicle of the Year by Midwest Automotive Media Association

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's enhanced 2023 Palisade has been named Family Vehicle of the Year by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) at the Chicago Auto Show's opening event. The Palisade stood out for its fresh exterior and new available convenience technologies including a 12-inch navigation, WiFi hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch, new Bluelink® features and driver's ergo motion seat. Many vehicles were evaluated at drive programs by MAMA members throughout the 2022 year.

2023Palisade.jpg

"The Palisade continues to impress with its family-friendly capabilities and new driver assistant technologies," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Palisade's enhanced Forward Collision Avoidance, Highway Drive Assist and Remote Smart Parking Assist reinforce Hyundai's commitment to safety."

"Every year MAMA's 170+ media members review dozens of new vehicles that qualify for our Family Vehicle of the Year Award," said Harvey Briggs, MAMA president emeritus. "In judging based on utility, performance, value, technology, and other criteria important to families, Hyundai Palisade came out on top among a very strong class of contenders."

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA01889&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-palisade-named-family-vehicle-of-the-year-by-midwest-automotive-media-association-301741330.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA01889&Transmission_Id=202302091030PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA01889&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.