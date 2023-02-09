Alkami Co:lab 2023 Levels Up Digital Banking with Industry Experts and Insights into the Future of Fintech

Annual conference focuses on key trends at the premier industry event for digital banking

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for banks and credit unions in the U.S., today announced the full agenda for its annual conference, Alkami Co:lab, in Grapevine, TX, April 3-5, 2023. This year's event, "Winning at Innovation through Co:laboration," will feature the sharpest minds in banking and fintech examining key trends and digital innovation strategies for financial institutions (FIs).

"Alkami Co:lab goes beyond digital banking innovation," said Alex Shootman, Alkami CEO. "This year's event is designed to gather the best minds from financial institutions and shape a user-centric future—together."

Each day of innovation at Alkami Co:lab will feature insightful keynote speakers:

  • Jim Marous, co-publisher of The Financial Brand, owner of the Digital Banking Report—and one of the nation's most respected experts on banking trends—will co-present a fireside chat with marketing leader and author Allison Cerra, CMO at Alkami, to deliver top trends facing the industry.
  • Scott Klososky, founding partner of digital strategy firm Future Point of View, will present "Technology, Humankind, and the Future of Financial Services." He's known for accurately predicting the next digital trends and explaining the dynamic opportunities they present for the economy and society.
  • Michael Jr., one of today's most gifted communicators, brings laughter and encouragement to audiences all over the world. Using comedy and dynamic storytelling, he inspires audiences to discover and activate their purpose. This unique skill set has landed him on stages like The Tonight Show on NBC, TEDx talks and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Alkami Co:lab's three session tracks will also cover a wide variety of topics that are shaping the digital banking landscape. Key breakout session topics include:

  • Retail Banking: Discover how FIs can empower users to take more account actions, practice financial wellness, and access real-time support.
  • Business Banking: Explore innovative digital banking solutions designed to boost business portfolios with growth solutions.
  • Data Analytics & Marketing: Leverage data to drive digital banking revenue and increase account holders' ROI.

Featured Industry Sessions: Alkami Co:lab 2023 will also feature notable sessions between tracks, such as:

  • 2023 Digital Banking Performance Metrics Report Insights, by Ron Shevlin (chief research officer with Cornerstone Advisors)
  • Positioning Your FI for Business Banking Success, by Christine Barry (head of banking & payments, insights & advisory with Aite-Novarica Group)
  • Women in Banking Panel and Networking Lunch

Join Alkami at the intersection of collaboration and innovation to shape the future of digital banking. In-person passes are now sold out, but registration for live stream and on-demand access is still available.

About Alkami
Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and business banking, digital account opening and digital loan origination, payment security, and data analytics and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

