CIS Insurance Services has partnered with Duck Creek Technologies, offering performance testing and stabilization products specialized for Duck Creek implementations

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2023

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CIS Insurance Services announced a partnership with Duck Creek Technologies, a leading provider of SaaS insurance core systems, strengthening its ability to offer easy-to-use performance testing and stabilization products to Duck Creek SaaS and on-premises customers. Among the products are CIS Performance Testing Platform and Trace Tools.

"We're excited to work even closer with Duck Creek Technologies to offer leading performance testing and stabilization capabilities to Duck Creek customers," said Val Tarakanov, CIS Insurance Services' Managing Partner. "CIS' experience in performance and stabilization areas, as well as cloud and on-premises infrastructure management will complement with DCOD services to shorten implementation timelines and optimize post go-live success."

"We welcome CIS Insurance Services to our partner ecosystem," said Sean Murphy, SVP of Customer and Partner Enablement, Duck Creek Technologies. "Their ability to design, configure and performance test new and existing Duck Creek Technologies implementations will be a great tool for insurance carriers and system integrators."

About CIS Insurance Services

CIS Insurance Services enables performance testing and stabilization of Duck Creek Technologies implementations by creating efficient tools, leveraging leading industry know-how, and establishing partnerships.

Visit https://www.chameleonis.com/cis-insuranceservices/ to learn more. Follow CIS Insurance Services on LinkedIn for latest information.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

