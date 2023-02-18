Combining decades of expertise in delivering premier oncology care and expanding patient access to clinical trials.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Clinical Research Alliance (CRA), a division of Optimus Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC Pink:OHCS), announced a new strategic partnership with Quality Cancer Care, P.C., and Dr. Gardith Joseph. Together, CRA and Dr. Joseph aim to leverage her 21 years of experience specializing in oncology in Brooklyn, N.Y. with CRA's mission to expand clinical trials to an underserved population that historically has not been well represented in oncology clinical trials. Dr. Joseph has extensive experience with breast, gastrointestinal, and hematologic cancers. Dr. Joseph earned her medical degree from Universidad de Sevilla FOM and maintains affiliations with New York-Presbyterian, Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, and Brookdale Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph had this to say, referring to this emerging partnership; "CRA provides my patients with the choice of participating in clinical trials. I am excited at this opportunity to further assist our community."

CRA has a community-oriented mindset that is focused on helping underserved communities and patient populations. This mission is precisely what we aim to further achieve by bringing Dr. Joseph into the fold. CRA is comprised of dedicated physicians and healthcare professionals that are committed to providing patients with the opportunity to participate in clinical trials testing potential cancer treatments in their local communities. Dr. Joseph's decades of experience in the oncology field will help bring these clinical trials to her patients in Brooklyn. N.Y. CRA has participated in close to 200 decentralized trials delivering access to thousands of patients, and we look forward to the great work we can accomplish in conjunction with Dr. Joseph.

"We are pleased to partner with Dr. Joseph. She represents the physicians that CRA seeks strategic partnerships with. Dr. Joseph is committed to providing much needed care to the Brooklyn, N.Y. community. We look forward to providing her patients with access to much needed oncology clinical trials" said John Sganga, President and CEO of CRA.

About Clinical Research Alliance

CRA enables access to clinical trial research-making it easier for patients and providers to participate and accelerating the development of new and innovative cancer treatments that impact patient lives. By helping to provide state-of-the-art clinical trial research in a community setting, CRA also makes clinical research more accessible to underserved populations that enable faster enrollment, better retention and a patient population that is representative of real-world populations.

