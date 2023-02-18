MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac ( FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.12 percent.



“Following an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve and a surprisingly strong jobs report, mortgage rates increased slightly this week,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “The 30-year fixed-rate continues to hover close to six percent, and interested homebuyers are easing their way back to the market just in time for the spring homebuying season.”

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.12 percent as of February 9, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.09 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.69 percent.

averaged 6.12 percent as of February 9, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.09 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.69 percent. 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.25 percent, up from last week when it averaged 5.14 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.93 percent.

The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20 percent down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT:

Angela Waugaman

703-714-0644

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16b59e20-1b19-47a5-97a7-775781b39c63