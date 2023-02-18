New Director of Commercial Development is Expert in Fleet Technology for Oil & Gas, Construction, Schools

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced the hiring of Chris Burton, Director of Commercial Development. With over 15 years of enterprise technology sales success, Chris is introducing SOBRsafe to the $8 billion1 U.S. telematics market through established industry relationships - which include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) Daimler, Freightliner, Continental and Thomas Built Buses. Telematics is the "brain" inside a vehicle, providing real-time, remote reporting on driver behavior, performance and fitness for duty.

Prior to SOBRsafe, Chris was a top performing Enterprise Sales Director for prominent telematics provider Zonar Systems. He was responsible for business development and direct sales of smart fleet SaaS solutions to national enterprise companies in the oil & gas, construction, school bus safety and utilities markets, among others. Chris was previously a sales executive in the telecommunications industry, named by Verizon Wireless to its President's Cabinet, Winner's Circle, Rising Stars Program and Elite Achiever Club. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and resides in the Nashville area.

"We are very excited to have Chris on the team. In his telematics leadership role, he experienced the full product innovation cycle, helping take new, disruptive technologies from introduction to maturity. We believe he can do the same for our potentially game-changing solutions," stated SOBRsafe Chief Revenue Officer Michael Watson. "Chris intends to connect us with major telematics companies and OEMs, while establishing SOBRsafe in key markets like oil & gas and student transportation. He will also help us execute our strategy to integrate our technology into vehicles, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requirement outlined in the H.R. 3684 Infrastructure bill, that carmakers detect alcohol in-vehicle as early as 2026."

Followed Chris Burton, "I have a passion for creating safer roadways, and in SOBRsafe I saw an opportunity to significantly advance that goal and potentially save lives. I had three criteria for my decision to join the company: Did it have seasoned leadership that had done this before? Was it solving an addressable, underserved problem? Did it have significant intellectual property, and was it strongly protected? The answer to each was an emphatic ‘yes'. I am honored to join a company with a preventative technology - one that gets ahead of the problem like none I've experienced. I am thrilled to introduce products to the market that are not only valuable business solutions, but that can also have an incredibly meaningful impact on workplace and public safety."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck™ hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

12023 total projected revenue; source: IBISWorld.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include air and rail, and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

