dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that dynaCERT will be presenting at the sixth International Investment Forum (“IIF”) on February 15th, 2023. Selected companies with prospects provide insights into their business models and future plans and provide investors with first-hand information. dynaCERT will use this opportunity for direct investor contact.

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, will be presenting at 9:30 am EST, February 15th, 2023.

Board members and decision-makers present their companies live via Zoom. Participants of the International Investment Forum ('IIF') can ask questions via chat after the presentations and receive answers directly. More and more investors appreciate this direct contact.

The IIF is now taking place for the sixth time since its launch in 2021, bringing together interested investors with selected companies from around the world. Numerous investors from all continents are expected to attend the digital event. "Above all, the growing number of professional market participants and media representatives at the IIF underlines that the event now has a fixed place in the calendars of relevant multipliers," says Mario Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH, one of the co-organizers and who also sponsors dynaCERT.

"The IIF has already established itself excellently as an international online investor conference and will continue to bring interested investors, analysts and journalists together with companies in the future. So far, we have already presented 80 companies and were able to register over 2,000 participants," adds Manuel Hölzle, CEO of GBC AG, as co-organizer with Apaton.

Jim Payne, President & CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “On behalf of dynaCERT, I am looking forward to presenting at the sixth International Investment Forum at 9:30 am EST on February 15th, 2023. As global efforts to reduce the planet’s GHG footprint and carbon emission reductions are being prioritized by all our clients and potential clients world-wide, the outlook for our business has never been so good. Our proprietary and patented HydraGEN™ Technology is designed to reduce fuel consumption in internal combustion engines and reduce Carbon and NOx emissions, so important to providing a global solution to reduce pollution.”

All information about the event, a registration option and a schedule can be found here:

https%3A%2F%2Fii-forum.com%2Ftimetable-6-iif%2F

About IIF - International Investment Forum

The next IIF - International Investment Forum - will be held on February 15, 2023. Companies and their board members will present and answer questions from investors via Zoom. The event will start at 9:55 am CET and end at 8:00 pm CET. The event is organized from Germany as a cooperation project between Apaton Finance GmbH and GBC AG.

For more information: https%3A%2F%2Fii-forum.com

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com.

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, information relating to Apaton Finance GmbH, GBC AG and International Investment Forum (IIF) cannot be independently verified. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither The Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of The Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

On Behalf of the Board

Murray James Payne, CEO

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005567/en/