Comcast Accelerates Nation's Largest and Fastest Multi-Gig Rollout with Latest Xfinity 10G Network Upgrade For 10 Million Homes and Businesses

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

Today, Comcast accelerates the nation’s largest and fastest multi-gig deployment and announced that its latest Xfinity 10G network upgrade will be launched to 10 million homes and businesses by the end of this month. These locations now have the foundational network enhancements in place to begin deploying DOCSIS 4.0, setting the stage for the introduction of new symmetrical multi-gigabit Internet options before the end of 2023 that can be delivered across existing networks with less cost.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005564/en/

1-DataCenter-Comcast-16x9.jpg

Comcast Accelerates Nation’s Largest and Fastest Multi-Gig Rollout with Latest Xfinity 10G Network Upgrade For 10 Million Homes and Businesses (Graphic: Business Wire)

To date, and ahead of schedule, more than 40 markets across Comcast service areas have implemented network improvements including Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington D.C., and others. The full deployment of these technical capabilities will reach more than 50 million homes and businesses by 2025. In addition to fast speeds, DOCSIS 4.0 technologies will deliver even greater reliability and capacity to power multiple data-intensive applications.

“Streaming live sports, 4K gaming, hybrid work, and virtual reality have gone mainstream in just a few years, and gig speeds, capacity, reliability, and low latency are key factors making our connectivity experience superior to the competition,” said Dave Watson, CEO, Comcast Cable. “Our definition of reliability has to shift from merely being always-on, to powering multiple data-intensive applications across dozens of devices, and the investments we are making in our network are creating immediate benefits for our customers.”

WiFi Boost Guarantee and Storm-Ready WiFi
The company also unveiled plans to rollout new WiFi features in the coming months that build upon its industry-leading service reliability with a guarantee offer that increases support for in-home WiFi, and a new device with cellular and battery backup to help keep customers connected even when the power goes out.

Low Latency Features
For applications like gaming, virtual reality, and videoconferencing where lower latency is increasingly important, later this year Comcast will also unveil new low latency features that will enable an even better experience than they have today.

Recently, Comcast accelerated the transformation of its network to a virtualized, cloud-based architecture that is fully prepared for the emergence of more robust 10G technologies and DOCSIS 4.0. This network architecture enables Comcast to deliver symmetrical, multi-gigabit speeds to both residential and business customers, which technically limited fixed wireless providers are unable to deliver. Comcast’s ongoing network evolution also furthers its commitment to provide a cleaner, greener Internet by doubling network energy efficiency by 2030. We estimate this will avoid the equivalent amount of electricity needed to power a half a million homes for a year.

The significant advances Comcast has made over the past 24 months, including several world+firsts, coupled with one of the world’s first WiFi 6E gateways and powerful Xfinity Pod WiFi extenders, are delivering a revolutionary connectivity experience that is powering Comcast homes. At this critical time in the nation’s broadband deployment, Comcast’s continued advancement of new 10G technologies will position it as the clear leader for years to come.

About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on connectivity, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230209005564r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005564/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.