IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A announces its results for the second quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 ended December 31, 2022

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 9, 2023

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the second quarter of the Fiscal Year 2023 ended December 31, 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result for the first half of fiscal year 2023 registered a profit of ARS 15,436 million compared to a profit of ARS 49,712 million in the previous fiscal year.
  • The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 15,471 million, 47.5% higher than the first half of the previous year, driven by the segments of shopping malls and hotels. Total adjusted EBITDA, which includes sales of investment properties, reached ARS 13,903 million, increasing 10.1% in the period.
  • Tenant real sales in shopping malls grew by 22.2% in the first semester of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. The EBITDA of the segment reached ARS 12,419 million, increasing by 50.5% in the period and the EBITDA margin grew to 78.6%.
  • Occupancy in the rental segments grew in the quarter, reaching 93.9% in shopping malls, 83.8% in the premium office portfolio, and 71.4% in hotels.
  • On November 8, 2022, the Company distributed to shareholders a cash dividend in the amount of ARS 4,340 million, equivalent to ARS/share 5.41438 and ARS/ADR 54.1438.
  • After closing, we issued Series XV and XVI Notes for the sum of USD 90 million. Funds will be used to cancel short-term liabilities.

Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
6M FY 2023

Income Statement

12/31/2022

12/31/2021

Revenues

30,890

21,527

Consolidated Gross Profit

20,411

13,315

Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties

(29,530)

43,731

Consolidated Result from Operations

(17,422)

51,642

Result for the Period

15,436

49,712




Attributable to:



IRSA's Shareholders

15,090

50,105

Non-Controlling interest

346

(393)




EPS (Basic)

18.85

61.94

EPS (Diluted)

16.92

56.25




Balance Sheet

12/31/2022

06/30/2022

Current Assets

46,403

60,689

Non-Current Assets

442,829

472,666

Total Assets

489,232

533,355

Current Liabilities

56,329

123,656

Non-Current Liabilities

182,808

166,871

Total Liabilities

239,137

290,527

Non-Controlling Interest

15,769

15,557

Shareholders' Equity

250,095

242,828

The Company's market capitalization as of December 31, 2022, was approximately USD 388 million. (81,089,539 GDS with a price per GDS of USD 4.78).

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS, BYMA: IRSA), the Argentina's largest, most well-diversified real estate company, cordially invites you to participate in its IIQ FY 2023 Results Conference Call on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10:00 AM US Eastern Time / 12:00 PM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ymlPxyxdTkqZJxRoAuXajA
Webinar ID: 868 1139 3494
Password: 317213

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986 or +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950

Israel: +972 2 376 4510 or +972 3 978 6688 or +972 2 376 4509

Brasil : +55 11 4632 2237 or +55 11 4680 6788 or +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236

Estados Unidos: +1 507 473 4847 or +1 564 217 2000 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 646 931 3860 or +1 669 444 9171 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 689 278 1000 or +1 719 359 4580 or +1 253 205 0468 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 305 224 1968 or +1 309 205 3325 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 360 209 5623 or +1 386 347 5053

Chile: +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066 or +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 5739304

Investor Relations Department.
+ 5411 4323-7449
[email protected]
https://www.irsa.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en
Follow us on Twitter @irsair

favicon.png?sn=MX10672&sd=2023-02-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/irsa-inversiones-y-representaciones-sa-announces-its-results-for-the-second-quarter-of-fiscal-year-2023-ended-december-31-2022-301743300.html

SOURCE IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=MX10672&Transmission_Id=202302091129PR_NEWS_USPR_____MX10672&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.