NEW YORK, NY and TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") company providing enterprise focused immersive technology software and services solutions, announced today that Foretell Reality, a Glimpse Group subsidiary company, will provide its collaborative VR platform to the Israeli Ministry of Education for their Metaverse Lab Program as part of a funded engagement. The project is part of a strategic collaboration both locally and globally with Sparks Consulting to provide B2G solutions for governments.

The recently established Metaverse Lab aims to evaluate the potential of VR technology in education, bringing together teams of educators, technology companies, and academic experts to explore the role of the Metaverse in pedagogy. These experts will be assessing the potential for improving education from a number of perspectives, including efficiency, engagement and quality.

Foretell Reality's collaborative VR platform is expected to be a key component of the project, allowing students and teachers to experience different perspectives of historical events and narratives. Students from different schools with diverse backgrounds and religions will come together virtually, to socialize and participate in role-playing games, debates and presentations, all centered around questions of self-identity that are tied to their personal and collective history.

Dror Goldberg, General Manager of Foretell Reality said, "VR provides a level playing field by enabling people, represented as avatars, to connect and discuss emotionally charged topics in a neutral and playful setting, without pre-judgment of physical appearance and stereotypes. Our involvement in the Metaverse Lab program marks an exciting step towards harnessing the full potential of VR in education, and most importantly, breaking down barriers between people with diverse backgrounds."

Eti Neaman, General Manager of Glimpse Israel commented, "Our partnership with Sparks Consulting Group and the Israeli Ministry of Education serves as a strong recognition of Glimpse's capabilities both in Israel and globally. As with other technology sectors, we believe that Israel will become a key development center for immersive technologies and companies, and we look forward to playing a key role in that process."

About Foretell Reality

Foretell Reality, a subsidiary of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:VRAR), is a Virtual Reality (VR) platform company whose technology enables authentic human interaction in immersive environments that are designed to facilitate communication, collaboration, and learning. Applications include therapy and support groups, soft skills development, education and collaboration. For more information on Foretell Reality, please visit www.foretellreality.com

About Sparks Consulting Group

Led by Mr. Ron Zur Sparks Consulting Group assists decision makers in critical strategic economic, and social planning in Israel. Sparks Consulting Group has a unique understanding of strategic systems, with a strong link to the leadership layer shaping the future of Israel. Using cutting edge knowledge, methodologies and datasets which create strategic value for their customers. www.sparksconsult.co.il

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR), (FSE:9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform.

Glimpse Group - www.theglimpsegroup.com

Glimpse Israel - www.theglimpsegroup.co.il

