PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Jeep® brand rocks Windy City with the most capable Wranglers yet, featuring available 37-inch tires

Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions feature new seven-slot grille, beadlock-capable wheels, 83-piece tool kit, triple hoop grille guard, steel bumpers, half-inch suspension lift, distinctive 20th Anniversary decals and more

Exclusive to the Rubicon 20th Anniversary models is an available Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) with 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A® KO2 tires, creating the most capable Wranglers ever with unmatched 14.2 inches of ground clearance, 37.1 inches water fording, 50-degree approach angle, 33-degree breakover angle and 43-degree departure angle

Interiors of Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions boast unique red-and-black leather seats and red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster. The limited-edition Jeep SUVs also come with a special swing gate plaque and shifter medallion

Mopar-designed, factory-installed, on-board air compressor available on Wrangler for the first time ever, exclusive to the Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary edition

Production of the Rubicon 20th anniversary models is scheduled to begin at the Toledo ( Ohio ) Assembly Complex in this quarter, with vehicles arriving in dealerships in the second quarter of 2023

The Jeep® brand is proudly celebrating 20 years of the game-changing Wrangler Rubicon at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show with the Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions, the most capable Wranglers yet.

Available on both the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392, the Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions each deliver the Wrangler Rubicon's legendary go-anywhere capability and unequaled spirit of freedom and adventure, designed to tackle the trail they're named after straight from the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex.

"Twenty years ago, a small group of enthusiastic Jeep engineers affectionately known as the 'Lunatic Fringe,' with grit and determination and their personal credit cards, designed, engineered and developed the most capable Wrangler yet – the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon – and overdelivered on everyone's expectations because they knew it was what Jeep customers wanted," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Today the Rubicon model represents about a quarter of overall Wrangler sales, with more than 700,000 sold worldwide, and include the electrified Rubicon 4xe, the best-selling and most capable PHEV in America. That same spirit of determination and ingenuity that led to the creation of the Wrangler Rubicon lives on in these new 20th anniversary special editions, which for the first time, bring available 37s to the Wrangler, providing unmatched capability."

The limited run of 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary and 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary, available for order this month, are priced at a starting U.S. manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $69,585 and $90,895, respectively (all prices exclude $1,795 destination charge). Production of the Rubicon 20th anniversary models is scheduled to begin at the Toledo (Ohio) Assembly Complex this quarter, with vehicles arriving in dealerships in Q2 of 2023.

Rubicon electrified

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary, based on the Rubicon 4xe model and powered by a 375-horsepower 470-lb.-ft. plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, delivers 21 miles of all-electric range, 49 MPGe and a nearly silent off-road experience. Bolstering the lineup of the Wrangler 4xe, America's best-selling plug-in hybrid, the extensive equipment list of the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary special edition includes:

New interpretation of the iconic Jeep brand seven-slot grille

20th Anniversary hood decals in electric blue theme

20th Anniversary swing gate plaque

20th Anniversary shifter medallion

Half-inch suspension lift delivering: 32 inches water fording (+ 0.5 inch) 11.2 inches ground clearance (+ 0.4 inch)

Triple hoop grille guard

Steel bumpers (winch-capable front)

33-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

17-by-7.5-inch beadlock-capable wheels

83-piece tool kit with canvas bag

Integrated front off-road camera

Heavy-duty steel rock sliders

Gorilla glass windshield

Unique red-and-black leather seats

Red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster

Auxiliary switches

All-weather slush mats

392 cubic inches + 20 years of Rubicon

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary, based on the Rubicon 392 model and powered by a 470-horsepower 470-lb.-ft. V-8, accelerates from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and through the quarter mile in 13.0 seconds, making it the quickest, fastest and most powerful Wrangler. The Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary's long list of special-edition content includes:

Xtreme Recon Package 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T /A KO2 tires 17-by-8-inch beadlock-capable wheels 4.56 rear axle ratio Hinge-gate reinforcement by Mopar Jack spacer by Mopar Tire relocation kit by Mopar Wheel flare extensions

New interpretation of the iconic Jeep brand seven-slot grille

20th Anniversary hood decals in 392 bronze theme

20th Anniversary swing gate plaque

20th Anniversary shifter medallion

Half-inch suspension lift delivering: 34.5 inches water fording (+ 0.9 inch) 11.6 inches ground clearance (+ 0.5 inch)

On-board air compressor

Triple hoop grille guard

Steel bumpers (winch-capable front)

83-piece tool kit with canvas bag

Heavy-duty steel rock sliders

Integrated front off-road camera

Gorilla glass windshield

Unique red-and-black leather seats

Red leather-wrapped instrument panel bolster

All-weather slush mats

Auxiliary switches

The 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary special editions are available in nine exterior colors, including Earl, Firecracker Red, Punk'n, Hydro Blue, Sarge Green, Silver Zynith, Sting Gray, black and Bright White, with the Wrangler Rubicon 4xe 20th Anniversary also available in Granite Crystal.

More tire, more capability

Exclusive to the Rubicon 20th Anniversary editions and limited to just 150 units, an available Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit by American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) brings 37-inch tires to the Wrangler for the first time, taking the Wrangler Rubicon's legendary 4x4 capability to an even higher level. This package is loaded with an off-roader's dream list of content:

37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires

Warn VR EVO 10-S winch

AEV 17-inch Savegre II wheels

AEV 2.5-inch DualSport RT Suspension System with Bilstein 5100 shocks

AEV 7000 Series off-road lights

AEV EX front bumper

AEV rear bumper

AEV front skid plate

AEV tire carrier

AEV off-road jack base

AEV ProCal SNAP module

AEV vehicle build plaque

AEV steering damper

4.56:1 axle ratio (4xe)

Mopar performance wipers with integrated washer jets

This exclusive upfit package creates the most capable Wrangler ever with:

14.2 inches of ground clearance

37.1 inches water fording

50-degree approach angle

33-degree breakover angle

43-degree departure angle

The Rubicon 20th Anniversary Level II upfit by AEV carries an MSRP of $21,983 for the 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon 4xe and $20,135 for the 20th Anniversary Wrangler Rubicon 392 (all prices exclude $995 upfit logistics charge).

These limited-edition Wranglers will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Customers can place orders through their local Jeep dealer this month. Vehicles will ship directly from the Toledo Assembly Complex to AEV for upfit and then to the customer's dealer of choice.

Wrangler Rubicon: 20 years of unmatched capability

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was originally developed as an internal underground project, led by a small group of passionate Jeep engineers who envisioned a more off-road-focused Wrangler, one that featured popular aftermarket capability upgrades as factory equipment, all backed by a full warranty.

The result was the most capable production off-road vehicle the world had ever seen – the 2003 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. Introduced at Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah, in spring 2002, the original Wrangler Rubicon started production in summer 2002, and went on to beat all sales expectations.

Each successive iteration of Wrangler Rubicon has added features to further enhance capability:

2003 Wrangler Rubicon (TJ):

Front and rear locking differentials

Rock-Trac transfer case with 4:1 low range

Rock rails

31-inch off-road tires

Dana 44 axles with 4.10:1 axle ratio

2007 Wrangler Rubicon (JK):

New electronic disconnecting front sway bar for increased articulation

Larger 32-inch off-road tires

Available in both 2-door and 4-door variants

2013 Wrangler Rubicon 10th Anniversary (JK):

New heavy-duty steel rock rails

New steel front and rear bumpers (front winch capable)

Half-inch suspension lift

2018 Wrangler Rubicon (JL):

Larger 33-inch off-road tires

Crawl ratio improved to 84:1 with manual transmission

2021 Wrangler Rubicon (JL):

Off-Road+ added as standard

Selec-Speed Control added as standard

Electrified Rubicon 4xe introduced, offering nearly silent off-roading, 21 miles of all-electric range and 470 lb.-ft. of torque

V-8 Rubicon 392 introduced, delivering 470 horsepower, 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds and standard Selec-Trac full-time 4WD system

Optional factory 35-inch tires (Xtreme Recon Package)

Optional 4.88 axle ratio improved crawl ratio to 100:1 with manual transmission

2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary (JL):

Triple hoop grille guard

Half-inch suspension lift

83-piece tool kit

On-board air compressor (Rubicon 392)

Standard 35-inch tires (Rubicon 392)

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-decades-of-rubicon-jeep-brand-reveals-20th-anniversary-editions-of-2023-wrangler-rubicon-4xe-and-2023-wrangler-rubicon-392-301743294.html

SOURCE Stellantis