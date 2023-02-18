Additional Reseller is Ranked #1 in Colorado for 20 Years in a Row

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions and school communication platforms, is pleased to announce it has partnered with Sturgeon Electric, Inc., established in 1912 and headquartered in Henderson, Colorado, as a dealer and installer.

Sturgeon Electric was ranked #1 in Colorado for the 20th year in a row, #1 in the entire Engineering News-Record (ENR) Mountain States, and #4 overall in the USA. ENR Mountain States ranks specialty contractors by the previous year's revenue.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are thrilled to work with Sturgeon Elecgric in further expanding our footprint and network in the Mountain States Region, especially Colorado. They should be another large, strong partner and reseller for us. Sturgeon Electric has a long history of success and an excellent reputation. We look forward to working closely together."

Since 1912, Sturgeon Electric Company, Inc. has provided complex, large-scale electrical construction services for our clients throughout the western United States. As a full-service electrical provider, it offers industry-leading electrical transmission, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy services.

Sturgeon Electric is a subsidiary of MYR Group, publicly-traded on the Nasdaq under stock symbol MYRG. For additional information on Sturgeon Electric, please visit: https://sturgeonelectric.com.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

