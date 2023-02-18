CACI Sponsors 2022 Great Minds in STEM Honoree Welcome Event

Author's Avatar
2 days ago
Article's Main Image

RESTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) was a proud corporate sponsor of the Great Minds in STEM (GMiS) Class of 2022 Honoree Welcome event, celebrating the honoree formal induction into the GMiS Scholars Society. This past year, CACI's Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) team joined more than 3,000 students and STEM professionals from across the country to support GMiS's mission of recognizing the achievements of role models in STEM and promoting STEM careers within underserved communities.

At this event, 80 students were formally inducted into the GMiS Scholars Society and received a scholarship to support their academic pursuits. CACI presented scholarships to five of the students. These future STEM leaders were commended for their perseverance and drive and were encouraged to use the conference as an opportunity to establish professional relationships with those around them. CACI's D&I team enthusiastically learned about students' aspirations and spoke to them about CACI's wide range of STEM opportunities.

CACI's sponsorship of GMiS is one of many ways in which the company has honored its commitment to inclusive culture and allyship. CACI has earned its place among the top employers in multiple categories, including ones that recognize women, minorities, military veterans, and college graduates. Additionally, CACI is a proud sponsor of the Women in Technology (WIT) and the Black Engineer of the Year Awards (BEYA). Through CACI's culture and support of GMiS and similarly inclusive organizations, the company fulfills its aim of driving diverse talent to CACI and the next generation of STEM leaders.

To learn more about how you can become involved in the company's inclusive culture, explore career opportunities at CACI.

ABOUT CACI

CACI's approximately 22,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address our customers' greatest enterprise and mission challenges. Our culture of good character, innovation, and excellence drives our success and earns us recognition as a Fortune World's Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently deliver strong shareholder value. Visit us at www.caci.com.

Corporate Communications and Media:
Lorraine Corcoran
Executive Vice President, Corporate Communications
(703) 434-4165, [email protected]

Investor Relations:
Daniel Leckburg
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
(703) 841-7666, [email protected]

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CACI on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CACI
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/caci
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: CACI



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738785/CACI-Sponsors-2022-Great-Minds-in-STEM-Honoree-Welcome-Event

img.ashx?id=738785

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.