Angle PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

48 minutes ago
Director/PDMR shareholding

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / ANGLE plc ("the Company") (

AIM:AGL, Financial)(OTCQX:ANPCY, Financial), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that, on 09 February 2023, it has been notified that Andrew Newland, Chief Executive Officer, purchased 125,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 28.75 pence each.

The Company was also notified that Ian Griffiths, Finance Director, purchased 30,000 Ordinary Shares via his self-invested personal pension (SIPP) at 29.175 pence each. Ian Griffiths also sold from his personal dealing account and re-purchased into his SIPP 37,500 Ordinary Shares at a price of 29.25 pence and 29.50 pence respectively.

Further details are set out below:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Andrew Newland

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

(b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

(a)

Name

ANGLE plc

(b)

LEI

213800BY11K6W3NMS374

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the Financial Instrument

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

(b)

Identification code of the Financial Instrument

ISIN: GB0034330679

(c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

(d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

28.75 pence

125,000

(e)

Aggregated information

As above

(f)

Date of the transaction

09 February 2023

(g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

2.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Ian Griffiths

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Finance Director

(b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

(a)

Name

ANGLE plc

(b)

LEI

213800BY11K6W3NMS374

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the Financial Instrument

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

(b)

Identification code of the Financial Instrument

ISIN: GB0034330679

(c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale from dealing account and matching purchase into SIPP account of Ordinary Shares

(d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

29.25 pence

29.50 pence

37,500

37,500

(e)

Aggregated information

As above

(f)

Date of the transaction

09 February 2023

(g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

3.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Ian Griffiths

2.

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Finance Director

(b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer

(a)

Name

ANGLE plc

(b)

LEI

213800BY11K6W3NMS374

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the Financial Instrument

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

(b)

Identification code of the Financial Instrument

ISIN: GB0034330679

(c)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary Shares

(d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

29.175 pence

30,000

(e)

Aggregated information

As above

(f)

Date of the transaction

09 February 2023

(g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON


For further information:

ANGLE plc

+44 (0) 1483 343434

Andrew Newland, Chief Executive

Ian Griffiths, Finance Director

Andrew Holder, Head of Investor Relations

Berenberg (NOMAD & Joint Broker)

Toby Flaux, Ciaran Walsh, Milo Bonser

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Jefferies (Joint Broker)

Thomas Bective, Shaam Vora

+44 (0) 20 7029 8000

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Ciara Martin

Matthew Ventimiglia (US)

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

+1 (212) 850 5624

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). Upon the publication of this announcement via a regulatory information service, this information is considered to be in the public domain.

Notes for editors

About ANGLE plc www.angleplc.com

ANGLE is a world leading liquid biopsy company with sample-to-answer solutions. ANGLE's proven patent protected circulating tumor cell (CTC) harvesting technology is known as the Parsortix® system.

ANGLE's Parsortix® system is FDA cleared for its intended use in metastatic breast cancer and is currently the first and only FDA cleared medical device to harvest intact circulating cancer cells from blood.

Intended use

The Parsortix® PC1 system is an in vitro diagnostic device intended to enrich circulating tumor cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood collected in K2EDTA tubes from patients diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer. The system employs a microfluidic chamber (a Parsortix cell separation cassette) to capture cells of a certain size and deformability from the population of cells present in blood. The cells retained in the cassette are harvested by the Parsortix PC1 system for use in subsequent downstream assays. The end user is responsible for the validation of any downstream assay. The standalone device, as indicated, does not identify, enumerate or characterize CTCs and cannot be used to make any diagnostic/prognostic claims for CTCs, including monitoring indications or as an aid in any disease management and/or treatment decisions.

The Parsortix system enables a liquid biopsy (a simple blood test) to be used to provide the circulating metastatic breast cancer cells to the user in a format suitable for multiple types of downstream analyses. The system is based on a microfluidic device that captures cells based on a combination of their size and compressibility. The system is epitope independent and can capture all phenotypes of CTCs (epithelial, mesenchymal and EMTing CTCs) as well as CTC clusters in a viable form (alive). CTCs harvested from the system enable a complete picture of a cancer to be seen; as being an intact cell they allow DNA, RNA and protein analysis as well as cytological and morphological examination and may provide comparable analysis to a tissue biopsy in metastatic breast cancer. Because CTC analysis is a non-invasive process, unlike tissue biopsy, it can be repeated as often as needed. This is important because cancer develops and changes over time and there is a clear medical need for up-to-date information on the status of a patient's tumor. In addition, the live CTCs harvested by the Parsortix system can be cultured, which offers the potential for testing tumor response to drugs outside the patient.

The Parsortix technology is the subject of 26 granted patents in Europe, the United States, China, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and Mexico with three extensive families of patents are being progressed worldwide.

In the United States, the Parsortix® PC1 system has received a Class II Classification from FDA for use with metastatic breast cancer patients. FDA clearance is seen as the global gold standard. ANGLE's Parsortix system is the first ever FDA cleared system for harvesting CTCs for subsequent analysis. ANGLE has applied the IVD CE Mark to the same system for the same intended use in Europe.

ANGLE has also completed three separate 200 subject clinical studies under a programme designed to develop an ovarian cancer pelvic mass triage test, with the results showing best in class accuracy (AUC-ROC) of 95.4% with sensitivity of 90% and specificity of 93%. This excellent clinical result demonstrates the utility of cells harvested by the Parsortix system, which the Company believes is the "best sample" for liquid biopsy analysis as it recovers intact, living cancer cells that are involved in the progression of the disease providing prospective information.

ANGLE has established formal collaborations with world-class cancer centres and major corporates such as Abbott, Philips and QIAGEN, and works closely with leading CTC translational research customers. These Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are working to identify applications with medical utility (clear benefit to patients), and to secure clinical data that demonstrates that utility in patient studies. The body of evidence as to the benefits of the Parsortix system is growing rapidly from our own clinical studies in metastatic breast cancer and ovarian cancer and also from KOLs with 76 peer-reviewed publications and numerous publicly available posters from 33 independent cancer centres, available on our website.

ANGLE has established clinical services laboratories in the UK and the United States to accelerate commercialisation of the Parsortix system and act as demonstrators to support product development. The laboratories offer services globally to pharmaceutical and biotech customers for use of Parsortix in cancer drug trials and, once the laboratories are accredited and tests validated, will provide Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) for patient management.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: ANGLE plc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738811/Angle-PLC-Announces-DirectorPDMR-Shareholding

img.ashx?id=738811

WRITTEN BY

