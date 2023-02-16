MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:AC*) ("Arca Continental" or "AC"), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 ("4Q22" and "12M22").

Table 1: Financial Highlights

4Q22 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales were 7.1% higher than 4Q21, reaching Ps. 52,635 million.

EBITDA increased 9.4% to Ps. 9,983 million for a margin of 19.0%.

Net Income reached Ps. 3,956 million for an increase of 24.2% and a margin of 7.5%.

12M22 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Sales grew 13.3% versus 12M21 to Ps. 207,785 million.

EBITDA totaled Ps. 39,622 million for a margin of 19.1%, 11.9% higher than 12M21.

Net Income increased 26.2% to Ps. 15,503 million for a margin of 7.5%.

COMMENTS FROM THE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

"In 2022 we surpassed Ps. 200 billion in annual net sales for the first time in our company's history, closing the year at Ps. 207,785 billion, 13.3% higher than in 2021, with an 11.9% increase in EBITDA, as a result of the efforts and professionalism of our associates, who responded in an agile and effective manner to an environment of macroeconomic volatility, and, given every opportunity, boosted commercial execution with excellence, portfolio innovation and digitalization strategies to improve our service and attention to customers and consumers", stated Arturo Gutiérrez, CEO of Arca Continental.

"In 2023 we will continue implementing initiatives that create value and take advantage of the growth opportunities within our new collaboration framework with The Coca-Cola Company signed in 2022, including the expansion into new beverage categories while we advance on our route for sustainable growth, always seeking to make a positive difference in the communities we serve", he added.

ESG

As a result of its positive performance in ESG, Arca Continental was ratified for the fourth consecutive year as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for Latin America (MILA).

The company was selected for the first time to be part of the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook for 2023, one the most extensive annual publications in terms of corporate sustainability, which aims to recognize the leading companies in sustainable business practices in their respective industries.

In the environmental arena, Arca Continental entered the Climate Change A-List published by the Carbon Disclosure Project, which recognizes companies that are leading the way in reducing emissions, mitigating climate-related risks, and contributing to the low-carbon economy. This select group includes 282 of the 15,000 organizations evaluated worldwide.

Furthermore, an as evidence of our commitment to our communities, we deployed more than 120 shared-value initiatives to support the communities we serve, through various socially focused associations. Among the main projects were those focused on re-establishing water supply, supplying in 2022 alone more than 2 billion liters of water to these communities to contribute to their availability of water.

RECENT EVENTS

On November 29, 2022, an extraordinary cash dividend was paid in the amount of $3.00 pesos per share, in one single payment, equivalent to a total amount of Ps. 5,233 million. With the payment of this extraordinary dividend, the payout ratio was approximately 88%.

On November 15, 2022, we completed the process of cancelling the listing of investment shares of AC Lindley in the Lima Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Lima).

For 2023 we expect consolidated sales growth in the high-single digits, continuing with price adjustments at least in line with inflation at each of our operations. Additionally, the company will invest between 6% to 7% of total sales in CAPEX.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental produces, distributes, and markets beverages under The Coca-Cola Company brand, as well as snacks under the Bokados brand in Mexico, Inalecsa in Ecuador, and Wise and Deep River in the United States. With an outstanding history spanning more than 96 years, Arca Continental is the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, and one of the largest in the world. Through its Coca-Cola franchise, the company serves more than 125 million people in the Northern and Western regions in Mexico, as well as in Ecuador, Peru, in the Northern region of Argentina, and in the Southwestern United States. Arca Continental is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker "AC". For more information about Arca Continental, please visit www.arcacontal.com

This material may contain forward-looking statements regarding Arca Continental and its subsidiaries based on management's expectations. This information as well as statements regarding future events and expectations is subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as factors that could cause the results, performance, and achievements of the Company to differ at any time. Such factors include changes in the general economic, political, governmental, and commercial conditions both domestically and globally, as well as variations in interest rates, inflation rates, exchange rate volatility, tax rates, the demand for and the price of carbonated beverages, water, and the price of sugar and other raw materials used in the production of sparkling beverages, weather conditions and various others. As a result of these risks and factors, actual results could be materially different from the estimates provided; therefore, Arca Continental does not accept responsibility for any variations or for the information provided by official sources.

