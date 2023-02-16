Winning Energy-Efficiency Tips for Big Game Sunday

Author's Avatar
48 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / Edison International39e7d4bd-4ca9-4de4-83f6-57db0ac31422.png

Energized by Edison

If you're hosting a party for the big game, you may be preparing a giant spread, arranging comfortable seating and making sure your TV resolution is pixel-perfect. The last thing you need to worry about is a utility bill surprise. Whether you plan on cheering for Kansas City or Philadelphia, keeping energy costs low while hosting an epic football gathering should be part of your big game strategy.

Follow these simple tips to save money and energy on game day without breaking a sweat.

Start with offense and prepare your home field: the living room. You can swap out your traditional incandescent lights for LED bulbs, which use up to 90% less energy and last up to 25 times longer. It's also important to protect your electronics such as large TVs, home theater systems and sound bars. Using surge protectors not only protects your equipment and your home, it also allows you to turn off electronics that could drain power when not in use.

One of the easiest ways to reduce energy usage is in the kitchen. Try whipping up your favorite dishes and snacks by reaching for energy-efficient countertop appliances like air fryers and slow cookers rather than using energy-intensive large appliances or gas stoves. Better yet, try your hand at no-bake recipes that you can prepare ahead such as charcuterie boards or chips and guacamole.

For more energy-savings tips, visit sce.com/energy-savings-tips.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Edison International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Edison International



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/738815/Winning-Energy-Efficiency-Tips-for-Big-Game-Sunday

img.ashx?id=738815

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.