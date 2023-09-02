Mirova US LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 31 stocks valued at a total of $4.98Bil. The top holdings were TMO(8.06%), MA(7.88%), and MSFT(7.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Mirova US LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Mirova US LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:DHR by 317,596 shares. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $276.14.

On 02/09/2023, Danaher Corp traded for a price of $258.425 per share and a market cap of $188.21Bil. The stock has returned -10.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Danaher Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-book ratio of 3.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.21 and a price-sales ratio of 6.06.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 215,034 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 1.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $342.56 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $409.33 per share and a market cap of $121.64Bil. The stock has returned 4.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-book ratio of 6.04, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 783,459 shares in NYSE:EW, giving the stock a 1.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.22 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Edwards Lifesciences Corp traded for a price of $78.42 per share and a market cap of $48.48Bil. The stock has returned -30.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-book ratio of 8.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.18 and a price-sales ratio of 9.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Mirova US LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:TSM by 52,417 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65000000000001.

On 02/09/2023, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $97.16500000000001 per share and a market cap of $503.90Bil. The stock has returned -20.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-book ratio of 4.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.50 and a price-sales ratio of 6.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Mirova US LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BALL by 45,043 shares. The trade had a 0.07000000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.49.

On 02/09/2023, Ball Corp traded for a price of $55.86 per share and a market cap of $17.54Bil. The stock has returned -39.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ball Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-book ratio of 4.97, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.89 and a price-sales ratio of 1.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

