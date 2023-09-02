Steadview Capital Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

30 BERKELEY SQUARE, 6TH FLOOR LONDON, X0 W1J 6EX

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $321.00Mil. The top holdings were FRSH(27.75%), SHOP(13.41%), and SNOW(12.05%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Steadview Capital Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 111,500-share investment in NAS:CRWD. Previously, the stock had a 4.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $182.92 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $116.41 per share and a market cap of $27.29Bil. The stock has returned -38.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -763.45 and a price-sales ratio of 13.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 442,892 shares in NAS:BRZE, giving the stock a 4.36% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.22 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Braze Inc traded for a price of $33.2 per share and a market cap of $3.18Bil. The stock has returned -48.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Braze Inc has a price-book ratio of 6.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.98 and a price-sales ratio of 9.52.

The guru sold out of their 92,336-share investment in NAS:TEAM. Previously, the stock had a 4.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $233.56 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Atlassian Corp traded for a price of $177.755 per share and a market cap of $45.56Bil. The stock has returned -47.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atlassian Corp has a price-book ratio of 79.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -423.93 and a price-sales ratio of 14.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.47, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 197,707-share investment in NAS:COIN. Previously, the stock had a 5.32% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.68000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $62.175 per share and a market cap of $14.11Bil. The stock has returned -70.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

During the quarter, Steadview Capital Management LLC bought 155,150 shares of NAS:DDOG for a total holding of 447,832. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $110.56.

On 02/09/2023, Datadog Inc traded for a price of $84.64 per share and a market cap of $26.88Bil. The stock has returned -46.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Datadog Inc has a price-book ratio of 20.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 518.81 and a price-sales ratio of 17.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.