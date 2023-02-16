Zeta Introduces 'ChatBotZeta' Beta Test

Zeta+Global (NYSE: ZETA), the Data-Powered Marketing Cloud, today introduced the beta launch of ChatBotZeta, a product that reads and synthesizes trillions of consumer signals from Zeta’s proprietary Data Cloud with generative artificial intelligence (AI) to produce conversational attributes and descriptions of individuals.

This innovation underscores Zeta’s long-standing commitment to embed data-driven intelligence into the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), ultimately improving marketing efficiency and effectiveness for enterprise brands. As testing and development continues, ChatBotZeta is being built to enhance the ZMP’s AI models and handle several processes automatically, with the goal of producing more personalized consumer experiences that impact brand growth.

"Zeta has a long history of leading the marketing technology industry with AI at the core of our platform. Integrating more disruptive generative language model technology is another step toward our vision of making sophisticated marketing simple for enterprise brands,” said David A. Steinberg, Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Zeta. "With generative models like ChatBotZeta, the ZMP’s data discovery tools will be sharper, intent-based scoring will be enhanced, and most importantly, our customers will be further empowered to drive even greater results for their business.”

ChatBotZeta combines Zeta’s proprietary AI and data assets with the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT. With only an individual’s email address, the generative AI application can uncover attributes, behaviors, preferences, and more in the form of personalized descriptions. These models will be used to synthesize intent, deliver more personalized experiences, and drive better results for marketing programs. To date, the public can test the early beta version and discover broader, simplified data attributes about themselves at www.chatbotzeta.com.

Zeta’s Chief Data Officer, Neej Gore, stated, “Combining next-generation intelligence with generative language models will not only help realize the promise of more meaningful consumer interactions –it will also help boost the productivity of marketers.”

About Zeta Global

Zeta+Global (NYSE: ZETA) is the Data-Powered Marketing Cloud that leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and trillions of consumer signals to make it easier for marketers to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently. Through the Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP), our vision is to make sophisticated marketing simple by unifying identity, intelligence, and omnichannel activation into a single platform – powered by one of the industry’s largest proprietary databases and AI. Our enterprise customers across multiple verticals are empowered to personalize experiences with consumers at an individual level across every channel, delivering better results for marketing programs. Zeta was founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley and is headquartered in New York City with offices around the world. To learn more, go to www.zetaglobal.com.

Related Articles

