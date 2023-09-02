AnglePoint Asset Management Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $52.00Mil. The top holdings were TCOM(21.67%), MAXN(21.43%), and BASE(18.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AnglePoint Asset Management Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 751,848 shares in NYSE:BEKE, giving the stock a 9.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.19 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, KE Holdings Inc traded for a price of $19.7402 per share and a market cap of $24.73Bil. The stock has returned -6.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, KE Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -428.40 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The guru established a new position worth 522,201 shares in NAS:MAXN, giving the stock a 9.199999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.46 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd traded for a price of $19.51 per share and a market cap of $877.88Mil. The stock has returned 98.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd has a price-book ratio of 7.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.88.

AnglePoint Asset Management Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 30,900 shares. The trade had a 8.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $279.27.

On 02/09/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $211.3202 per share and a market cap of $668.64Bil. The stock has returned -31.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.33, a price-book ratio of 14.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.04 and a price-sales ratio of 8.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 159,400-share investment in NAS:LI. Previously, the stock had a 7.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $31.16 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Li Auto Inc traded for a price of $25.6 per share and a market cap of $24.98Bil. The stock has returned -15.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Li Auto Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -98.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.40.

The guru established a new position worth 37,100 shares in NAS:MDB, giving the stock a 5.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $291.83 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, MongoDB Inc traded for a price of $228.79 per share and a market cap of $15.85Bil. The stock has returned -49.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MongoDB Inc has a price-book ratio of 23.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -46.94 and a price-sales ratio of 13.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

