Hyundai Palisade Wins 2023 MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023

  • Hyundai's SUV Flagship Wins Best Large Utility Honor

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade was awarded the coveted MotorWeek Drivers' Choice Award for the Best Large Utility category. MotorWeek has been awarding Drivers' Choice Awards annually for the last 42 years.

HyundaiPalisadeWins2023MotorWeekDriversChoiceAward_2.jpg

"We are honored Palisade has received MotorWeek's 2023 Drivers' Choice Award for the Best Large Utility category," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Innovative design, eco-efficient drivetrains, driver convenience and advanced safety remain at the forefront of all we do at Hyundai, and we're pleased these attributes resonate with industry experts and customers alike."

MotorWeek's annual Drivers' Choice Awards look at vehicles from a buyer's point of view. Their selection process is largely shaped by trends and innovations, while simultaneously recognizing that consumers want value and reliability. The Palisade is Hyundai's flagship premium SUV with exceptional second and third row capacity, coupled with generous cargo space and customization options. It offers top-tier comfort, technology and convenience and safety features in a premium SUV design.

An episode of MotorWeek featuring this year's winners is scheduled to air beginning February 11th (check local listings) on PBS and on MAVTV Motorsports Network, February 26th.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

HyundaiPalisadeWins2023MotorWeekDriversChoiceAward_3.jpg

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09803&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-palisade-wins-2023-motorweek-drivers-choice-award-301743350.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09803&Transmission_Id=202302091214PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09803&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.