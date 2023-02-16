CORRECTING AND REPLACING -- Global Payments Class Action Lawsuit Announced: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Submit Their Information with Notice of Filing Securities Class Action Against Global Payments, Inc. - GPN

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that it filed a class action seeking to represent purchasers of Global Payments, Inc. (“Global Payments” or the “Company”) (: GPN) securities between October 31, 2019 and October 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Global Payments class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Georgia and is captioned Shafer v. Global Payments, Inc. et al., Case No. 1:23-cv-00577-LMM. The Global Payments class action lawsuit charges Global Payments and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Global Payments class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/global-payments-inc

You can also contact lead securities analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Lead plaintiff motions for the Global Payments class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than April 10, 2023.

Case Allegations: The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies. Specifically, the complaint alleges that defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (a) Active Network, LLC (“Active Network”) allegedly used deceptive and abusive acts and practices to dupe its customers into enrolling in Active Network’s discount club; (b) since July 2011, Active Network, and by extension, Global Payments, was allegedly aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was allegedly violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) since 2011, Global Payments allegedly failed to properly monitor its subsidiary from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing allegedly subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) Global Payments’ revenues were in part the product of Active Network’s alleged unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company’s public statements are alleged to have been materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Lead Plaintiff Process: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Global Payments common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Global Payments class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the Global Payments class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the Global Payments class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. For more information regarding the lead plaintiff process, please refer to https://www.johnsonfistel.com/lead-plaintiff-deadlines.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
Lead Securities Analyst
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0NjQ4OCM1NDAxOTczIzIxODE3ODk=
Johnson-Fistel-LLP.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.