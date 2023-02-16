Notice of Filing Securities Class Action Against Global Payments, Inc.

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C. has filed a federal securities class action in the United States District Court Northern District of Georgia on behalf of its client and all similarly situated investors who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Global Payments, Inc. ("Global Payments" or the "Company") (: GPN) from October 31, 2019 to October 18, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The class action alleges violations of the federal securities law under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you wish to serve as Lead Plaintiff for the Class, you must file a motion with the Court no later than April 10, 2023. Any member of the proposed Class may move to serve as the Lead Plaintiff through counsel of their choice.

If you have suffered a net loss from investment in Global Payments’ securities from October 31, 2019 and October 18, 2022, you may obtain additional information about this lawsuit and your ability to become a Lead Plaintiff, by contacting Andrea Farah at [email protected] or Alesandra Greco at [email protected] or by calling 914-733-7256. The class action is titled Shafer v. Global Payments, Inc. et al., No. 1:23-cv-00577 (N.D. Ga.).

The Complaint alleges that Global Payments and certain of its top executives made false and misleading statements to the public throughout the Class Period regarding the Company’s business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (a) Active Network used deceptive and abusive acts and practices to dupe its customers into enrolling into Active Network’s own discount club; (b) since July 2011, Active Network, and by extension, Global Payments, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (c) since 2011, Global Payments failed to properly monitor its subsidiary from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (d) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; (e) Global Payments’ revenues were in part the product of Active Network’s unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable; and (f) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact

Andrea Farah, Esq.
Alesandra Greco, Esq.
Lowey Dannenberg P.C.
44 South Broadway, Suite 1100
White Plains, NY 10601
Tel: (914) 733-7256
Email: [email protected]
[email protected]
Web: www.lowey.com

ti?nf=ODc0NjQ5NyM1NDAyMDYwIzIxOTQ1MzQ=
Lowey-Dannenberg-P-C-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.