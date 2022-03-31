RS Adds Three New Suppliers to its Industry 4.0 Technology Portfolio

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023

ILME, ABB Robotics, and Madison Company further extend RS' industry-leading selection of industrial automation solutions, including connectors, robotics, switches, and sensors.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of industrial product and service solutions, added three new suppliers to its industry-leading selection of industrial automation solutions: ILME, ABB Robotics, and Madison Company. These latest additions to the RS line card further extend its portfolio of Industry 4.0 technologies, including industrial connectors, robotics, switches, and sensor products, and provide customers with even more tools to turn "what ifs" into "why nots."

RS_LOGO_Logo.jpg

RS expanded its portfolio of Industry 4.0 technologies, including industrial connectors, robotics, switches, and sensors

ILME designs and manufactures a fully integrated range of industrial connectivity products engineered for heavy-duty applications in the global industrial automation, railway, marine equipment, robotics, and traditional and sustainable energy industries. Solutions include modular rectangular connector inserts, contacts, enclosures, accessories, and tools backed by more than 75 years of field-proven performance.

ABB Robotics is a leading global supplier of robotics and discrete automation solutions for the industrial and medical technology industries. ABB Robotics offers a comprehensive and integrated portfolio of robotics, autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and machine automation solutions engineered to enable the future of flexible manufacturing and smart machines.

Madison Company designs and develops sensor and control technologies engineered for applications in the global chemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, HVAC-R, marine, medical, off-highway vehicle, and transportation industries. Solutions include sensors, reed switches, float switches, and liquid level switches backed by more than 60 years of field-proven performance.

For more information about RS' extensive selection of industrial connectivity solutions, robotics, switches, and sensors, click the links embedded here. For expert advice and technical insights about industrial connectivity, robotics, switches, and sensors, click these links to access themed collections of RS Expert Advice series articles, interviews, and podcasts. For assistance identifying solutions optimized for your unique applications, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722 or reach out to our technical support team.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS (formerly Allied Electronics & Automation) stocks more than 230,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 650 trusted suppliers. These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About RS Group

RS Group plc is a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship over 60,000 parcels a day.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2022 reported revenue of £2,554 million.

For more information, please visithttps://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Image Download:
https://bit.ly/3D4Xn9k

Editorial Contact & Media Inquiries:
Karen Gavenda
RS Director of Marketing
Americas
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG10268&sd=2023-02-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rs-adds-three-new-suppliers-to-its-industry-4-0-technology-portfolio-301743453.html

SOURCE RS

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG10268&Transmission_Id=202302091428PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG10268&DateId=20230209
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.