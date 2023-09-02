ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital, LLC is an investment management firm based out of New York City. The company was established in 1976 by founder Martin T. Sosnoff, who is still with the company today acting as its CEO, CIO, and Chairman. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital has expanded to have locations in Cardiff, Omaha, Coral Springs, and Cleveland and currently operates with 44 employees of which 7 are investment professionals. The company conducts its research internally and utilizes a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital invests in the public equity and fixed income markets within the U.S., focusing on the growth stocks of large cap companies. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, finance, industrials, energy, and utilities and telecommunications sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital’s top 10 holdings together make up over a third of its total holdings and the company has a turnover rate of 28%. The company currently holds over $2.3 billion in total assets under management spread across 156 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Both of the company’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been somewhat volatile and been in a downward trend in recent years with the company’s total assets under management having once been as high as $5.6 billion back in 2011. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital mainly caters to pension and profit sharing plans, which alone makes up over half of its client base, and also provides services to charities, corporations, pooled investment vehicles, and state or municipal government entities, in order of decreasing clientele. The company currently offers its Large Cap Equity strategy that has a long term perspective.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 132 stocks valued at a total of $3.38Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(7.84%), MSFT(7.46%), and UNH(3.78%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:TSLA by 259,935 shares. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $189.34.

On 02/09/2023, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $210.274 per share and a market cap of $665.33Bil. The stock has returned -32.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.04, a price-book ratio of 14.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.17 and a price-sales ratio of 8.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC bought 352,098 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 358,198. The trade had a 1.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $163.57.

On 02/09/2023, Boeing Co traded for a price of $210.84 per share and a market cap of $126.13Bil. The stock has returned -2.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -328.81 and a price-sales ratio of 1.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 410,746-share investment in NYSE:CRM. Previously, the stock had a 1.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.92 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Salesforce Inc traded for a price of $173.64 per share and a market cap of $173.64Bil. The stock has returned -21.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Salesforce Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 620.14, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 23.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.07 and a price-sales ratio of 5.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 139,662 shares in NYSE:DE, giving the stock a 1.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $406.45 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Deere & Co traded for a price of $411.83 per share and a market cap of $122.38Bil. The stock has returned 5.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deere & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-book ratio of 6.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, ATALANTA SOSNOFF CAPITAL, LLC bought 413,230 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 415,973. The trade had a 1.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.71.

On 02/09/2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $140.78 per share and a market cap of $413.09Bil. The stock has returned -7.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.74 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

