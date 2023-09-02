FOSTER & MOTLEY INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

7755 MONTGOMERY RD. CINCINNATI, OH 45236

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 374 stocks valued at a total of $1.17Bil. The top holdings were FNDF(5.31%), SCHF(3.93%), and RODM(3.62%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOSTER & MOTLEY INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FOSTER & MOTLEY INC bought 149,401 shares of ARCA:EFA for a total holding of 181,952. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $62.45.

On 02/09/2023, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $71.105 per share and a market cap of $48.42Bil. The stock has returned -6.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

FOSTER & MOTLEY INC reduced their investment in ARCA:RODM by 306,339 shares. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.66.

On 02/09/2023, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF traded for a price of $26.235 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a price-book ratio of 1.29.

During the quarter, FOSTER & MOTLEY INC bought 227,663 shares of ARCA:INTF for a total holding of 656,235. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.33.

On 02/09/2023, iShares International Equity Factor ETF traded for a price of $26.51 per share and a market cap of $962.31Mil. The stock has returned -5.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

FOSTER & MOTLEY INC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDF by 155,183 shares. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.66.

On 02/09/2023, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $31.446 per share and a market cap of $9.32Bil. The stock has returned -4.76% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.09.

FOSTER & MOTLEY INC reduced their investment in ARCA:AVEM by 80,980 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.23.

On 02/09/2023, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF traded for a price of $54.06 per share and a market cap of $2.71Bil. The stock has returned -13.88% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.28.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.