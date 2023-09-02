Skylands Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 143 stocks valued at a total of $630.00Mil. The top holdings were UNP(8.96%), ARCH(7.19%), and AAPL(6.23%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Skylands Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FMC by 38,550 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.62.

On 02/09/2023, FMC Corp traded for a price of $129.752 per share and a market cap of $16.34Bil. The stock has returned 11.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FMC Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:LOPE by 42,600 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.73999999999999.

On 02/09/2023, Grand Canyon Education Inc traded for a price of $113.075 per share and a market cap of $3.52Bil. The stock has returned 37.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Grand Canyon Education Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-book ratio of 6.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.09 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OC by 44,875 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.66.

On 02/09/2023, Owens-Corning Inc traded for a price of $98.28 per share and a market cap of $9.18Bil. The stock has returned 6.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Owens-Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.83 and a price-sales ratio of 1.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:META by 23,575 shares. The trade had a 0.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.43.

On 02/09/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $178.45 per share and a market cap of $462.66Bil. The stock has returned -23.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-book ratio of 3.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.35, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.25 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 30,770 shares in NYSE:GNRC, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $113.16 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Generac Holdings Inc traded for a price of $119.19 per share and a market cap of $7.55Bil. The stock has returned -59.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Generac Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-book ratio of 3.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.45 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

