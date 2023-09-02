Goodman Financial CORP recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5177 RICHMOND AVE, SUITE 700 HOUSTON, TX 77056

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 45 stocks valued at a total of $317.00Mil. The top holdings were VCSH(8.35%), SPDW(5.97%), and KRE(4.34%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Goodman Financial CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 37,342-share investment in NYSE:RE. Previously, the stock had a 3.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $311.56 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Everest Re Group Ltd traded for a price of $378.13 per share and a market cap of $14.81Bil. The stock has returned 33.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Everest Re Group Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.92 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 105,900 shares in NAS:AMAT, giving the stock a 3.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.95 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $115.595 per share and a market cap of $97.46Bil. The stock has returned -19.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-book ratio of 8.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.21 and a price-sales ratio of 3.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 150,859-share investment in NAS:GILD. Previously, the stock had a 3.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.19 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $85.52 per share and a market cap of $106.64Bil. The stock has returned 39.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-book ratio of 5.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.17 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 172,557 shares in NAS:CTSH, giving the stock a 3.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $58.65 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp traded for a price of $66.5 per share and a market cap of $33.85Bil. The stock has returned -26.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-book ratio of 2.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 338,646-share investment in NYSE:MDU. Previously, the stock had a 3.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.55 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, MDU Resources Group Inc traded for a price of $29.885 per share and a market cap of $6.08Bil. The stock has returned 6.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MDU Resources Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.95 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

