SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $466.00Mil. The top holdings were ZBH(5.91%), LEG(5.19%), and WTM(4.67%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 242,468-share investment in NAS:TRMB. Previously, the stock had a 3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.68 during the quarter.

On 02/09/2023, Trimble Inc traded for a price of $57.56 per share and a market cap of $14.20Bil. The stock has returned -19.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Trimble Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.16, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC bought 82,531 shares of NYSE:BRO for a total holding of 159,310. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.47.

On 02/09/2023, Brown & Brown Inc traded for a price of $58.3425 per share and a market cap of $16.52Bil. The stock has returned -15.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brown & Brown Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC bought 25,459 shares of NYSE:STE for a total holding of 80,648. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $175.83.

On 02/09/2023, Steris PLC traded for a price of $191.14 per share and a market cap of $19.08Bil. The stock has returned -17.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Steris PLC has a price-book ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.44 and a price-sales ratio of 4.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:LEG by 113,084 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.67.

On 02/09/2023, Leggett & Platt Inc traded for a price of $33.8 per share and a market cap of $4.48Bil. The stock has returned -9.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leggett & Platt Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-book ratio of 2.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

SPEECE THORSON CAPITAL GROUP INC reduced their investment in NYSE:FMC by 35,307 shares. The trade had a 0.85% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.62.

On 02/09/2023, FMC Corp traded for a price of $129.752 per share and a market cap of $16.34Bil. The stock has returned 11.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FMC Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-book ratio of 4.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.03 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

